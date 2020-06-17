2020 June 17 17:54

Reconstruction of Beloomut hydroengineering system is to be completed in 2020

Reconstruction of Beloomut hydroengineering system is to be completed in 2020, Aleksandr Poshivai, head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), said during PortNews’ webinar “From Volga to Yenisey: will river cruise shipping survive?”.



According to him, the that will solve the problem of low water level on the Oka River and let revive cruise route “The Golden Ring of Russia”.



The Beloomut hydroengineering system was built on the Oka River along with the Kuzminsk hydroengineering complex in 1911-1915 to the design developed by Russian engineer Nestor Puzyrevsky. In 2015, the facility rehabilitation project kicked off. The Customer of the project is the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport of Russia, the developer is the Moscow Canal. The project General Designer is Aquatic JSC. The Belomut redevelopment will help solve the problem of shallow water in the Oka River. The new dam should gradually increase the controlling depths by 76 cm and, thus, ensure smooth transits of passenger and cargo vessels. According to the state assignment, Moscow Canal authority maintained controlling depths in the section of inland waterways (on the Oka River from the Beloomut hydroelectric complex to the settlement of Shchurovo and further from the mouth of the Moscow River to the Severka hydroelectric facility) at around 1.7 meters.



