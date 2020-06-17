2020 June 17 17:29

Vodohod expects cruise ship Mustay Karim to be delivered by July 10

Vodohod expects Mustay Karim, cruise ship built by Nizhny Novgorod based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation), to be delivered by 10 July 2020, Victor Olersky, Chairman of Vodohod BoD, said during PortNews’ webinar “From Volga to Yenisey: will river cruise shipping survive?”.

“There are some delays but they are more of aesthetic character since we are striving to get a beautiful ship ... The more so as it claimed to be of a premium class ... As I see, the ship will be delivered by about July 10», said Victor Olersky.

The vessel is being built under the tripartite contract signed in January 2017 by USC, Mashpromleasing (earlier known as Goznak-Leasing) and shipping company Vodohod. The cruise ship was launched on 11 September 2019.

The four-deck cruise liner of Project PV300 is designed to accommodate 329 passengers in comfortable cabins for two persons (there are seven cabins for three persons – two adults and one child) of 17 to 46 square meters.



The ship will work at the Moscow - St. Petersburg, Moscow - Astrakhan and Moscow - Rostov-on-Don lines. Accommodation with five-star hotel infrastructure will be provided. There is a restaurant with a total number of places equivalent to the number of passengers, conference rooms (140 places), three bars, children's room, beauty salon, souvenir shop, fitness salon and a solarium on the open sun deck (700 square meters). Lifts connecting all decks, communications and toilets, enlarged passageways and absence of obstacles for wheelchairs are foreseen for physically challenged people.

Vessel of the new PV300 concept has the following main particulars:



length overall 141 m;

length between perpendiculars 140.15 m;

breadth overall 16.80 m;

breadth 16.60 m;

depth 5.00 m;

draught maximal 3.00 m;

air draught from BL 16.25 m;

speed 22.5 km/h;

crew and service staff 141 people;

autonomy by fuel 15 days;

autonomy by other stores 5 days.



