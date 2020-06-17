2020 June 17 16:16

Nizhny Novgorod hydrosystem project to be completed after 2024 – Rosmorrechflot

The delay should be attributed to the need for additional analysis

The project on construction of Nizhny Novgorod hydrosystem aimed at solving the problem of low water level will be completed after 2024, Aleksandr Poshivai, head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), said during PortNews’ webinar “From Volga to Yenisey: will river cruise shipping survive?”.

“The Nizhny Novgorod Government is currently considering the final variant of the project for approval … The Government of the country has already been involved in this process as well as in the assessment of the man-caused impact on the environment which is the main obstacle for the project implementation… I hope we will find common ground. It is now evident that with all those additional activities we will not be able to finish by the end of 2024. Nevertheless, we will make it in stages so that this priority for river shipping industry could be addressed as promptly as possible under given circumstances”, said Aleksandr Poshivai.

In pursuance of decisions made by the State Council of Russia at the meeting held in August 2016 and chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Nizhny Novgorod hydroengineering facility was to be put into operation in 2022. The project was estimated at RUB 43 billion to be provided by the budget.

Read more about the project in our articles >>>>