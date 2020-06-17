  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 17 18:05

    ICTSI successful prices new senior unsecured notes

    International Container Terminal Services, Inc. , successfully priced a US$400 million offering of 10-year senior unsecured notes. The offering will mark ICTSI’s return to the senior unsecured notes market, having last completed a fixed-for-life perpetual capital securities transaction in January 2018, the company said in its release.
     
    Net proceeds from the issue of the Notes will be used to refinance and extend the maturity of ICTSI’s liabilities and for general corporate purposes.
     
    The transaction furthers ICTSI’s prudent balance sheet management and capital structure optimization initiatives in response to the economic disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
     
    The Notes were priced with a fixed coupon of 4.750% p.a., payable on a semi-annual basis and a price of 99.607 to yield 4.800% p.a. Upon issuance, the Notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, and unsecured obligations of the Issuer, pari passu without any preference among themselves and with all other outstanding unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the Issuer.
     
    ICTSI’s global, diversified footprint and uniquely focused origin and destination portfolio were central to investor appeal. The offering attracted strong demand from a wide array of accounts and pricing was compressed 45 basis points from initial marketing to final pricing levels.
     
    Demand allocable at final pricing was in excess of US$1.85 bn from over 111 accounts, equivalent to orderbook oversubscription of over 4.6x. The Notes were widely distributed with fund and asset managers allocated approximately 65% of the offering, banks and private banks, 21%, and insurance and pension funds, 14%. By geography, Asia, EMEA, and offshore U.S. investors took approximately 80%, 19%, and 1%, respectively.
     
    The transaction is significant in several respects. ICTSI moved swiftly to capitalize on the conducive market backdrop and pent-up investor demand to be the first Philippine corporate issuer to access the international bond markets following the volatility from the COVID-19 pandemic and the drop in oil prices. Upon issuance, the Notes will also be the first corporate bond offering from the Philippines to feature investment grade terms with no financial or leverage covenants.
     
    Citigroup, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan acted as Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners for the offering of the Notes.
     
    ICTSI is currently involved in 31 container terminal facilities in 18 countries worldwide, with a focus on origin and destination and gateway ports in emerging and frontier markets.

Другие новости по темам: ICTSI  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 June 17

18:05 ICTSI successful prices new senior unsecured notes
17:54 Reconstruction of Beloomut hydroengineering system is to be completed in 2020
17:35 Ambitious international consortium kicks off ePIcenter project on future-proof logistic chains
17:29 Vodohod expects cruise ship Mustay Karim to be delivered by July 10
17:05 ONE offers alternate Scandinavian and Baltic Feeder Service
16:35 WPCAP ports aligned in series of new climate change actions
16:16 Nizhny Novgorod hydrosystem project to be completed after 2024 – Rosmorrechflot
16:05 ECSA: Major review of EU's trade policy necessary to boost global economy after COVID-19
15:08 Port of Tanjung Pelepas boosts Terminal performance with arrival of 4 quay cranes
14:59 DNV GL's My Care applies hospital-grade infection risk management to ships
14:06 ABB wins hybrid power order for sustainable live fish carrier
13:18 Igor Orlov appointed as Acting General Director of Severnaya Verf shipyard
12:49 Volga-Don Basin Administration signs state contracts on reconstruction of Volgo-Don Shipping Canal facilities
12:01 Djibouti offers crew change support for all ships passing through Bab el Mandeb strait
11:55 North Sea Port sees cargo transhipment fall by a quarter in May
11:01 WinGD drives sustainable dual-fuel engine performance with X-DF2.0 technology
10:47 Damen delivers ASD Tug 2312 to Iskes in IJmuiden
10:36 Finnish Government proposes appropriations to assist shipping
09:59 Oil prices are down within $2.42
09:33 Bunker prices start declining at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 17
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is on June 16
08:35 Stena Line introduces new measures for safe travel this summer

2020 June 16

19:07 CMA CGM cancels ESS from North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland to Morocco
18:37 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Maera with Ausca
18:07 SITC International Holdings signs Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement of Port and Shipping with Tianjin Port Group
17:53 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta III is ready to work in northern latitudes
17:42 MARIN and Royal IHC successfully complete DP testing on autonomous SOV
17:42 Eagle Bulk Shipping closes on USD 22.6 mln term facility increase
17:20 Aker Solutions introduces new workover concept
17:11 Solstad Offshore announces contract award for two AHTS’s in Brazil
16:55 Van Oord plans to lay off approximately 500 employees
16:06 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 5M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
15:37 Ushakovo Yards launched Brandenburg, first houseboat of VOYAGE 1500 ECO design
15:13 Global consortium of technology partners comes onboard the Mayflower Autonomous Ship Project
15:11 Rosmorport prepares its icebreaker fleet for winter navigation
14:48 KN to use external expert services for implementation of long-term LNG supply solution
14:25 Throughput of port Vyborg in 5M’2020 fell by 40% Y-o-Y
14:00 Tallink to launch temporary route between Tallinn and Turku for three weeks in July
13:36 Throughput of port Primorsk in 5M’2020 grew by 6% Y-o-Y
13:13 Maersk to begin implementation of innovative rope design
12:39 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:13 BIMCO develops a term sheet for ship sale and leaseback transactions, SHIPLEASE
11:47 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 5M’2020 fell by 2% Y-o-Y
11:22 MSC partners with South Pole to expand MSC Carbon Neutral Programme
11:09 Hapag-Lloyd updates Heavy Lift Charge for Far East to Mediterranean Ports
10:43 Port of Ust-Luga handled 45.29 million tonnes in 5M’2020
10:08 Oil prices are slightly up
10:00 MOL and NW Innovation Works announce new partnership
09:51 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 5M’2020 remained flat YoY
09:30 Baltic Dry Index is on June 15
09:27 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean
09:09 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 16

2020 June 15

18:02 Stena Line closes Trelleborg-Sassnitz route
17:31 London P&I Club reports operating surplus and increase in free reserves for 2019/2020 financial year
17:16 NCSP Group announces its consolidated financial results for the three months, ended 31 March 2020
17:02 MOL applied to the Nippon Foundation to fund demonstration voyages for autonomous sailing within fiscal year 2020
16:37 Port of Oakland names Brandes as new Maritime Director
16:32 Port of Los Angeles cargo volumes drop in May
16:18 Novotrans completed first phase of construction works under LUGAPORT project