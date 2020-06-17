  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 17 15:08

    Port of Tanjung Pelepas boosts Terminal performance with arrival of 4 quay cranes

    The Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), Malaysia’s largest and most advanced container terminal, welcomed four new ship to shore (STS) quay cranes in June 2020, as part of a continued drive to optimise services and capacity. PTP is a joint venture between APM Terminals (30%) and MMC's ports and logistics division, APM Terminals said in its release.

    The purchase of the Super Post Panamax cranes forms part of PTP’s Asset Management Strategy, which aims to improve the efficiency in the terminal, by increasing container handling capacity, capability and reliability, whilst meeting its safety standards.

    The cranes have a lifting capacity of 65 tons, are 55.5m high, weigh 1,900 tons and are capable of handling containers over 24-rows across ultra large container vessels (ULVC).

    PTP’s Chairman, Dato’ Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh said that a series of equipment purchased by PTP is to enable the port to receive these ultra large container vessels.

    PTP’s Chief Executive Officer, Marco Neelsen, stated that the 4 cranes form part of a purchase agreement, signed with ZPMC, Shanghai in April 2019 for the supply of 8 ULCV STS quay cranes. The remaining 4 units are expected to be delivered in Q3 2020 to bring a total of 66 STS cranes in operation at PTP of which 24 are Triple-E compliant.

    This latest addition of equipment capability is a clear demonstration that PTP is one of the best equipped and most technologically advanced terminals in the region and underlines its aspiration to meet the market demand and thereby becoming the preferred port of choice in the region.

    About MMC Corporation Berhad

    MMC Corporation Berhad (MMC) is a leading utilities and infrastructure group with diversified businesses under three divisions, namely ports & logistics, energy & utilities and engineering & construction.

    Its key businesses under the Ports and Logistics division include the operations of Port of Tanjung Pelepas Sdn Bhd (Malaysia's largest container terminal), Johor Port Berhad (Malaysia's leading multi-purpose port), Northport (Malaysia) Bhd and Kontena Nasional Berhad. Additionally, MMC extends its operations to Saudi Arabia via its associate stake in Red Sea Gateway Terminal Company Limited, a container port terminal within the Jeddah Islamic Port.

    MMC owns and operates Senai International Airport, Johor Bahru, a major aviation hub and the main air transportation gateway to Iskandar Malaysia. Surrounding the airport is an area covering over 2,718 acres known as Senai Airport City which is being transformed into a major integrated industrial and commercial development.

    Under the Energy & Utilities division, MMC is the single largest shareholder of both Malakoff Corporation Berhad (Malaysia's largest independent power producer), and Gas Malaysia Berhad (sole supplier of reticulated natural gas in Peninsular Malaysia to non-power sector). Within the utilities segment, MMC also wholly owns Aliran Ihsan Resources Berhad (a water treatment plant operator).

    MMC's Engineering & Construction division has further established itself in the sector with a leading role as the Project Delivery Partner (PDP) and underground works package contractor for the 51km Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit (KVMRT) project (Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line) and Line 2 project (Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya Line). Prior to this, MMC has successfully completed the 329km Ipoh-Padang Besar Electrified Double Tracking Project as well as the innovative Stormwater Management and Road Tunnel (SMART) motorway, the first-of-its-kind dual-purpose tunnel in the world.

    MMC continues to make inroads in the construction industry, securing key civil and infrastructure projects in the country namely Langat Centralised Sewage Treatment Plant, Langat 2 Water Treatment Plant, civil and infrastructure works for RAPID Pengerang Cogeneration Plant. Additionally, MMC has a 20% effective interest in Borneo Highway PDP Sdn Bhd (BHP) which has been appointed as PDP for the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway Project.

