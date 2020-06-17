2020 June 17 14:59

DNV GL's My Care applies hospital-grade infection risk management to ships

Managing infection risk during the COVID-19 pandemic requires a new approach to disease control and prevention. My Care is DNV GL’s infection risk management approach that has been developed to assess, manage and mitigate infection risk in management systems, business processes and operations. My Care incorporates local regulations and guidelines – it can be applied to any vessel type, as well as terminals, the company said in its release.

My Care’s suite of independent assessment services is designed to help businesses reassure stakeholders that they have put infection risk management at the core of their risk management strategy.

The My Care methodology is derived from the approach DNV GL applies to assess infection risk management in hospitals. It brings together aspects of DNV GL’s healthcare standards, best practices in risk management, HSE and quality management systems and maturity safety rating standards.

The My Care assessment framework is applicable to companies in any type of industry, including the maritime industry. It differs from DNV GL’s recently launched CIP-M which is a certification standard for infection prevention developed specifically for cruise and other vessel types. CIP-M includes sections on very specific areas such as medical staff, patient rights and medical records.

As a starting point to resuming operations, companies can choose to assess how well they have implemented infection prevention processes and measures. In addition, My Care can be used to measure infection risk management maturity. This provides a comprehensive understanding of the maturity of their existing processes. It also facilitates integration into and development of HSE (Health, Safety & Environment) management systems, to build long-term business resilience.

The Finnish cruise and ferry company Viking Line is the first maritime business to complete a My Care readiness assessment, covering seven vessels as well as six terminals.

For customers and other stakeholders, scanning the QR-code embedded in the My Care trust mark opens the DNV GL’s assessment statement, which in a consumer-friendly way provides more details and is stored on VeChain, a leading public blockchain, for added trust and integrity. For maritime customers looking to return to business, My Care’s holistic approach enables readiness to deal with infectious diseases today and can drive lasting changes that build long-term business resilience.



About DNV GL – Maritime

DNV GL is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry.