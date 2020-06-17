2020 June 17 13:18

Igor Orlov appointed as Acting General Director of Severnaya Verf shipyard

Ex-Governor of the Arkhangelsk Region Igor Orlov appointed as Acting General Director of Severnaya Verf shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation), the shipbuilding company told IAA PortNews.



This position had been held by Igor Ponomaryov from 2017.

Severnaya Verf Shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and fishing ships.