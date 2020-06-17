2020 June 17 12:49

Volga-Don Basin Administration signs state contracts on reconstruction of Volgo-Don Shipping Canal facilities

State contracts have been signed with ООО Special Welded Metal Structures



On 15 June 2020, Volga-Don Basin Administration signed state contracts on implementation of a comprehensive project for reconstruction of Volgo-Don Shipping Canal facilities, says press center of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).



State contracts have been signed with ООО Special Welded Metal Structures

The works will be conducted under the federal project “Inland Water Ways” of the comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure till 2024.



