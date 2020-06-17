  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 17 10:47

    Damen delivers ASD Tug 2312 to Iskes in IJmuiden

    On May 25 th in IJmuiden, the Netherlands, Damen Shipyards Group delivered an ASD Tug 2312 named Jupiter to Iskes, the company said in its release. The vessel, one of Damen’s next generation tugs, offers a package combining safety, sustainability, reliability and efficiency.

    Jupiter will operate in the ports of IJmuiden and Amsterdam carrying out regular port towage duties and the tug is also capable of handling (crane) barges.

    Damen signed the contract for the vessel with Iskes in July 2018, at the ITS Marseille and developed the ASD Tug 2312 together with Iskes.

    Damen sales manager Joost van der Weiden said, “Iskes gave us a lot of valuable input for the design of this new class of tug. We often work together with our customers when developing new vessels – it’s a good way for us to make sure that the boats we build fully meet their requirements.”

    Iskes CEO Jim Iskes added, “We are very satisfied with the result. The ASD Tug 2312 is a compact vessel with a very high degree of manoeuvrability, required for operating in the ports of Amsterdam and IJmuiden. And notwithstanding her compact design, the vessel, with 60 tonnes BP, has ample power to perform every job at hand, to all sizes of vessels calling at the port.”

    The ASD Tug 2312 is an innovative design. For example, the winch is integrated into the superstructure, offering a number of benefits. As well as offering a spacious, safe and clutter-free deck, the central positioning means the vessel can, with just one winch, tow both fore and aft. With only one winch required, the vessel is more compact and the sheltered location provides protection from the elements and minimises maintenance requirements.

    The ASD Tug 2312 features Damen Safety Glass; shatter-proof glazing that offers protection in the event of a towing line snapping. Beneath the waterline, the Damen Twin Fin significantly improves directional stability in both sailing directions, making the vessel very predictable when sailing aft, but also in front of a ship. The tug is prepared for the future, being IMO Tier III ready, including all mandatory certification. All that is required for the ASD Tug 2312 to comply with the forthcoming regulations is the easy and fast retrofit of a Damen Selective Catalytic Reduction System.

    Vessel delivery during corona crisis Damen built Jupiter at Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam. In order to ensure maximum safety during the coronavirus crisis, Damen amended its delivery planning. The vessel was intended to sail on her own keel to the Netherlands, but travel restrictions made this difficult. The alternative was transporting the tug on a heavy lift ship. However, internal travel restrictions in Vietnam also meant that the vessel could not be transported to Ha Long Bay in order to meet the heavy lift vessel.

    Joost: “The well-being of all the people involved was our first priority at all times. To ensure safety and minimise the chance of the spread of disease, we arranged for the heavy lift vessel to collect the vessel not at Ha Long Bay as is typical, but closer to the yard at Hai Phong. The events of these past few months have required us to be adaptable, but, working together with our customers and our suppliers we have usually found ways to remain safely open for business.” 

    Damen Shipyards Group

    Damen Shipyards Group operates 36 shipbuilding and repair yards, employing 13,000 people worldwide. Damen has delivered more than 6,500 vessels in more than 100 countries and delivers around 175 vessels annually to customers worldwide. Based on its unique, standardised ship-design concept Damen is able to guarantee consistent quality. Damen’s focus on standardisation, modular construction and keeping vessels in stock leads to short delivery times, low ‘total cost of ownership’, high resale values and reliable performance. Furthermore, Damen vessels are based on thorough R&amp;D and proven technology. Damen offers a wide range of products, including tugs, workboats, naval and patrol vessels, high speed craft, cargo vessels, dredgers, vessels for the offshore industry, ferries, pontoons and superyachts. For nearly all vessel types Damen offers a broad range of services, including maintenance, spare parts delivery, training and the transfer of (shipbuilding) know-how. Damen also offers a variety of marine components, such as nozzles, rudders, winches, anchors, anchor chains.

