Oil prices are down within $2.42

Oil prices decline amid information about US reserves

On 17 June 2020 (07:43, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 1.78% to $40.23 per barrel, Light (WTI) for June delivery fell by 2.42% to $37.45 per barrel.

On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.