2020 June 17 09:33
Bunker prices start declining at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
Global oil prices are going up in response to information about oil output reduction by the USA and in OPEC+
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $210 pmt (-$10).
Average price of MGO - $300 pmt (-$25).
Average price of ULSFO - $280 pmt (-$25).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $270 pmt (-$7)
Bunker prices fell at the Port of Rotterdam:
- IFO-380 НS - $225
- MGO - $332
- ULSFO 0,1% - $300
- VLSFO 0,5% - $270
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
