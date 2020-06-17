2020 June 17 09:33

Bunker prices start declining at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices are going up in response to information about oil output reduction by the USA and in OPEC+

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $210 pmt (-$10).

Average price of MGO - $300 pmt (-$25).

Average price of ULSFO - $280 pmt (-$25).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $270 pmt (-$7)

Bunker prices fell at the Port of Rotterdam:

- IFO-380 НS - $225

- MGO - $332

- ULSFO 0,1% - $300

- VLSFO 0,5% - $270

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.