2020 June 16 17:42

Eagle Bulk Shipping closes on USD 22.6 mln term facility increase

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax segment, has announced that Eagle Bulk Ultraco LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, closed on a USD 22.6 million incremental term loan under its existing five-year senior secured term loan facility, which bears an interest rate of LIBOR plus 2.50% and matures in 2024. The incremental amount of the facility is secured by two Ultramaxes the Company already owned, the M/V Hong Kong Eagle and M/V Santos Eagle.

Net loan proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Financing for the incremental term loans under the facility has been provided by the Company’s existing lenders: ABN AMRO, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (Credit Agricole), Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB), and DNB Bank ASA (DNB), and Danish Ship Finance.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is a U.S. based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Denmark, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile mid-size drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax/Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis.