-
2020 June 16 19:07
CMA CGM cancels ESS from North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland to Morocco
CMA CGM has announced that the Emergency Space Surcharge of EUR 50 per TEU applicable since March 1st, 2020 from North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland to Morocco is to be cancelled as from June 16th, 2020.
Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM
2020 June 16
2020 June 15
2020 June 14
|16:42
|US - CTPAT Sea Carrier security profile guidance
|15:18
|New Alfa Laval PureSOx Express offers easy access to SOx scrubber advantages