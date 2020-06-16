  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 16 18:37

    Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Maera with Ausca

    Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has entered into a time charter contract with Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Maera, the company said in its release. The gross charter rate is US$8,600 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum July 1, 2021 up to maximum September 30, 2021. The charter commenced on June 11, 2020.

    The “Maera” is a 75,403 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2013.

    This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$3.27 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

    Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 41 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 14 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.1 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.74 years.

    About the Company

    Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Другие новости по темам: Diana Shipping  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 June 16

19:07 CMA CGM cancels ESS from North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland to Morocco
18:37 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Maera with Ausca
18:07 SITC International Holdings signs Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement of Port and Shipping with Tianjin Port Group
17:53 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta III is ready to work in northern latitudes
17:42 MARIN and Royal IHC successfully complete DP testing on autonomous SOV
17:42 Eagle Bulk Shipping closes on USD 22.6 mln term facility increase
17:20 Aker Solutions introduces new workover concept
17:11 Solstad Offshore announces contract award for two AHTS’s in Brazil
16:55 Van Oord plans to lay off approximately 500 employees
16:06 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 5M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
15:37 Ushakovo Yards launched Brandenburg, first houseboat of VOYAGE 1500 ECO design
15:13 Global consortium of technology partners comes onboard the Mayflower Autonomous Ship Project
15:11 Rosmorport prepares its icebreaker fleet for winter navigation
14:48 KN to use external expert services for implementation of long-term LNG supply solution
14:25 Throughput of port Vyborg in 5M’2020 fell by 40% Y-o-Y
14:00 Tallink to launch temporary route between Tallinn and Turku for three weeks in July
13:36 Throughput of port Primorsk in 5M’2020 grew by 6% Y-o-Y
13:13 Maersk to begin implementation of innovative rope design
12:39 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:13 BIMCO develops a term sheet for ship sale and leaseback transactions, SHIPLEASE
11:47 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 5M’2020 fell by 2% Y-o-Y
11:22 MSC partners with South Pole to expand MSC Carbon Neutral Programme
11:09 Hapag-Lloyd updates Heavy Lift Charge for Far East to Mediterranean Ports
10:43 Port of Ust-Luga handled 45.29 million tonnes in 5M’2020
10:08 Oil prices are slightly up
10:00 MOL and NW Innovation Works announce new partnership
09:51 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 5M’2020 remained flat YoY
09:30 Baltic Dry Index is on June 15
09:27 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean
09:09 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 16

2020 June 15

18:02 Stena Line closes Trelleborg-Sassnitz route
17:31 London P&I Club reports operating surplus and increase in free reserves for 2019/2020 financial year
17:16 NCSP Group announces its consolidated financial results for the three months, ended 31 March 2020
17:02 MOL applied to the Nippon Foundation to fund demonstration voyages for autonomous sailing within fiscal year 2020
16:37 Port of Oakland names Brandes as new Maritime Director
16:32 Port of Los Angeles cargo volumes drop in May
16:18 Novotrans completed first phase of construction works under LUGAPORT project
16:02 Ocean Yield announces joint venture with Aker Capital
15:39 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 9,691 in RF spot market
15:20 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 5.91 million tonnes of cargo in 5M’2020
15:02 Hapag-Lloyd stops accepting solid waste cargo into China from September 1, 2020
14:31 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 5M’2020 dropped by a quarter
14:02 Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC restores container transportation in the directions Alat – Turkmenbashi – Alat
13:23 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 5M’2020 grew by 18.6% Y-o-Y
13:02 MOL's Propeller Boss Cap Fins wins Environmental Technology Award from Japan Association for Logistics and Transport
12:22 RF Prime Minister approves Coal Industry Development Programme till 2035
12:01 European Maritime Social Partners call for Ministers of Health to assist in ensuring crew changes can take place in EU ports
11:57 Port of Helsinki throughput in 5M’2019 fell by 9.5% to 5.5 million tonnes
11:34 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding to collaborate with Shin Nihonkai Ferry in development and verification of unmanned ship navigation system
11:00 NYK to participate in crewless maritime autonomous surface ship trial project
10:44 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 5M’2020 fell by 15.1% YoY to 6.55 million tonnes
10:38 Wan Hai Lines sells two containerships
10:21 President of Energy Business to leave Wärtsilä
10:03 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 5M’2020 grew by 22% Y-o-Y to 12. 2 million tonnes
09:40 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 15
09:40 Oil prices continue going down
09:26 Overall progress on implementing Arctic LNG 2 project estimated at 19%
09:13 Baltic Dry Index is on June 12

2020 June 14

16:42 US - CTPAT Sea Carrier security profile guidance
15:18 New Alfa Laval PureSOx Express offers easy access to SOx scrubber advantages