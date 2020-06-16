2020 June 16 18:37

Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Maera with Ausca

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has entered into a time charter contract with Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Maera, the company said in its release. The gross charter rate is US$8,600 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum July 1, 2021 up to maximum September 30, 2021. The charter commenced on June 11, 2020.

The “Maera” is a 75,403 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2013.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$3.27 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 41 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 14 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.1 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.74 years.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.