2020 June 16 18:07

SITC International Holdings signs Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement of Port and Shipping with Tianjin Port Group

On June 11th, SITC International Holdings signed a Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement of Port and Shipping with Tianjin Port Group.

According to the cooperation framework agreement, the two sides will speed up the development of routes in Asia, continuously optimize the network layout of Tianjin port routes, expand the capacity and level of container services, build a full logistics supply chain network system, and enrich port supporting functions; give full play to the advantages of port and shipping, and promote the development of sea-rail intermodal transport.

In the future, the two sides will strengthen port and shipping linkage, complementary advantages, mutual benefit and common development, jointly speed up the development of container shipping in Tianjin Port, and promote the construction of a world-class green, intelligent and hub port in Tianjin Port, help SITC International Holdings container logistics business, build intelligent logistics enterprises, and comprehensively enhance the high-quality development level of port and shipping enterprises.