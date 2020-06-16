2020 June 16 17:20

Aker Solutions introduces new workover concept

Aker Solutions has developed a modified workover system that enables faster and more cost-effective planned interventions. The concept will first be applied on Equinor’s Visund field in the North Sea, the company said in its release.

Workover systems enable safe well access for subsea installation and completion, diagnostics, maintenance, repairs, enhanced production and finally plugging and abandonment.

The operational concept entails delivering Aker Solutions’ multiWOS system by vessel and landing the system on either a subsea platform or a well. The vessel then extracts, and the rig picks up the stack and commences the intervention campaign.

The mobilization of the workover system can be executed well in advance of the intervention activities, hence the operator will have more flexibility both before and after operations, as the system can be parked subsea.

The main advantage with this concept compared to the more traditional approach is that the system is kept subsea and not taken onboard the rig. Other advantages include:

Use of existing multiWOS system

Modification and re-use of existing components

Reduced work in 'red zone'

Greatly reduced skidding, handling and lifting on the rig

Safe and efficient operations

The system and associated equipment will be modified and delivered in the spring of 2021 to perform intervention operations on Visund.

The Visund field northeast of Gullfaks has a water depth of 335 meters and 23 Aker Solutions subsea trees installed. Interventions will play an increasingly important role operationally in the future for Visund to increase oil recovery.