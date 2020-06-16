  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 16 16:06

    Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 5M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y

    Coal and coke handling still shows a decrease by a half with oil products and cargo carried by ferries having increased almost 1.5 times
    In January-May 2020, the port of Kaliningrad handled 4,663,300 tonnes of cargo, down 6%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

    Handling of dry bulk cargo dropped by 30% to 520,100 tonnes including 210,500 tonnes of coal (-51%) and 294,000 tonnes of other cargoes (-1%).

    Handling of dry loose cargo fell by 14% to 1,446,700 tonnes, general cargo – by 9% to 512,000 tonnes.

    The port also handled 477,800 tonnes of cargo carried by ferries (+39%) and 1,191,000 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+12%) including 632,800 tonnes of oil products (+43%), 251,500 tonnes of crude oil (+1%), 280,100  tonnes of food cargo (-20%) and 26,600 tonnes of chemicals (+3%).

    The port’s container throughput decreased by 24%, year-on-year, to 100,176 TEU.

2020 June 16

