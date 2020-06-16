2020 June 16 15:37

Ushakovo Yards launched Brandenburg, first houseboat of VOYAGE 1500 ECO design

Sustainability is the ship’s key feature



On 15 June 2020, Kaliningrad Region based shipbuilding company Ushakovo Yards launched the first house boat of Voyage 1500 ECO design, says press center of the regional government.



VOYAGE 1500 ECO houseboat is designed for all-year living on water bodies and extended voyages even in harsh navigation conditions.



The key feature of the electric propulsion ship with displacement exceeding 22 tonnes, length of almost 15 meters and beam of 5 meters is its sustainability.



“It is a real floating house of a shallow draft … The company has obtained new skills in application of advanced technological solutions”, said Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov who attended the launching ceremony.



According to Victor Lider, General Director of Ushakovo Yards, the 100% environmentally safe ship features two electric engines, set of batteries, twenty solar panels, heat pump, bacteria in tanks, biogas etc.



The houseboat was named Brandenburg after the German state where the company owner lives.



Ushakovo Yards is the resident of Kaliningrad SEZ with its project “Arranging of a production facility for construction of ferries and other vessels of 24-40 meters long powered by alternative fuels”. Investments into the projects are estimated at RUB 53 billion for the first three years.



Anton Alikhanov says this project can become a part of the region’s shipbuilding cluster.



Ushakovo Yards specializes in construction of steel motor and sail boats of 10 to 20 meters long. The company offers EU classification and certification of its ships.



The range of vessels currently offered by the company numbers 18 motor yachts of 10 to 22 meters long, one sail/motor yacht, a catamaran workboat and a houseboat of high abilities.