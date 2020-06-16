2020 June 16 15:11

Rosmorport prepares its icebreaker fleet for winter navigation

FSUE “Rosmorport” says its fleet is being prepared for the 2020-2021 winter navigation and icebreaker support in advance since the good technical condition of vessels is one of the priority terms for ensuring navigation safety.

At present, the enterprise is organizing repairs and maintenance of aids to navigation and constructions in compliance with the requirements of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

The enterprise performs procurement procedures for electing repair contractors and suppliers of wearables and spare parts. Contractors have been already chosen for nine FSUE “Rosmorport” icebreakers.

Dock repair has been already started on the Kapitan Sorokin and Ivan Kruzenshtern icebreakers. Such repair includes inspection of the icebreaker’s hull and measurement of residual thicknesses, inspection or replacement of deadweight reinforcements of propeller shaft lines, cleanup and painting of the hull, as well as repairs of the ship’s mechanisms. Starting from July the the Kapitan Nikolaev, the Yermak, the Yuri Lisyansky, the Kapitan Yevdokimov, the Kapitan Bukaev, the Vladivostok and the Tor icebreakers will undergo repair works.

Internavigational repairs will be carried out on the remaining icebreakers. Such works envision planned maintenance of vessel’s mechanisms. At present, the repairs are underway on the Kapitan M. Izmailov, the St. Petersburg, the Kapitan Kosolapov, the Dikson and the Kapitan Chadaev icebreakers.