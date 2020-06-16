  The version for the print

    Tallink to launch temporary route between Tallinn and Turku for three weeks in July

    Tallink Grupp says it will add a temporary route between Estonia and Finland  this summer to connect the Estonian capital city of Tallinn with Turku – the historic gemstone and first capital of Finland.

    The Tallinn-Turku route will be launched on Monday, 6 July, with the first departure leaving from Tallinn and the final trip finishing again in Tallinn on 24 July.  Altogether, during the three weeks, the company’s vessel Baltic Queen will carry out two round trips per week, offering holiday-makers the opportunity to plan shorter or longer trips to either Estonia or Finland, either as short day-cruises, with a day to spend in the destination or to spend longer holidays for a week or two in the country of destination.

2020 June 16

16:06 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 5M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
15:37 Ushakovo Yards launched Brandenburg, first houseboat of VOYAGE 1500 ECO design
15:13 Global consortium of technology partners comes onboard the Mayflower Autonomous Ship Project
15:11 Rosmorport prepares its icebreaker fleet for winter navigation
14:48 KN to use external expert services for implementation of long-term LNG supply solution
14:25 Throughput of port Vyborg in 5M’2020 fell by 40% Y-o-Y
13:36 Throughput of port Primorsk in 5M’2020 grew by 6% Y-o-Y
13:13 Maersk to begin implementation of innovative rope design
12:39 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:13 BIMCO develops a term sheet for ship sale and leaseback transactions, SHIPLEASE
11:47 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 5M’2020 fell by 2% Y-o-Y
11:22 MSC partners with South Pole to expand MSC Carbon Neutral Programme
11:09 Hapag-Lloyd updates Heavy Lift Charge for Far East to Mediterranean Ports
10:43 Port of Ust-Luga handled 45.29 million tonnes in 5M’2020
10:08 Oil prices are slightly up
10:00 MOL and NW Innovation Works announce new partnership
09:51 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 5M’2020 remained flat YoY
09:30 Baltic Dry Index is on June 15
09:27 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean
09:09 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 16

2020 June 15

18:02 Stena Line closes Trelleborg-Sassnitz route
17:31 London P&I Club reports operating surplus and increase in free reserves for 2019/2020 financial year
17:16 NCSP Group announces its consolidated financial results for the three months, ended 31 March 2020
17:02 MOL applied to the Nippon Foundation to fund demonstration voyages for autonomous sailing within fiscal year 2020
16:37 Port of Oakland names Brandes as new Maritime Director
16:32 Port of Los Angeles cargo volumes drop in May
16:18 Novotrans completed first phase of construction works under LUGAPORT project
16:02 Ocean Yield announces joint venture with Aker Capital
15:39 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 9,691 in RF spot market
15:20 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 5.91 million tonnes of cargo in 5M’2020
15:02 Hapag-Lloyd stops accepting solid waste cargo into China from September 1, 2020
14:31 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 5M’2020 dropped by a quarter
14:02 Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC restores container transportation in the directions Alat – Turkmenbashi – Alat
13:23 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 5M’2020 grew by 18.6% Y-o-Y
13:02 MOL's Propeller Boss Cap Fins wins Environmental Technology Award from Japan Association for Logistics and Transport
12:22 RF Prime Minister approves Coal Industry Development Programme till 2035
12:01 European Maritime Social Partners call for Ministers of Health to assist in ensuring crew changes can take place in EU ports
11:57 Port of Helsinki throughput in 5M’2019 fell by 9.5% to 5.5 million tonnes
11:34 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding to collaborate with Shin Nihonkai Ferry in development and verification of unmanned ship navigation system
11:00 NYK to participate in crewless maritime autonomous surface ship trial project
10:44 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 5M’2020 fell by 15.1% YoY to 6.55 million tonnes
10:38 Wan Hai Lines sells two containerships
10:21 President of Energy Business to leave Wärtsilä
10:03 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 5M’2020 grew by 22% Y-o-Y to 12. 2 million tonnes
09:40 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 15
09:40 Oil prices continue going down
09:26 Overall progress on implementing Arctic LNG 2 project estimated at 19%
09:13 Baltic Dry Index is on June 12

2020 June 14

16:42 US - CTPAT Sea Carrier security profile guidance
15:18 New Alfa Laval PureSOx Express offers easy access to SOx scrubber advantages
14:11 Adjustment of New Zealand Japan (NZJ) service schedule
13:47 Trafigura releases half year results showing an exceptional performance in volatile markets
12:23 CLDN Ro-Ro SA poised to introduce a direct Spanish/UK/Ireland link for the first time
11:04 Act on seafarer crew changes to avert humanitarian crisis

2020 June 13

16:48 MPA: 4000 approved crew change cases in Singapore during COVID-19 period
16:11 COVID-19 brings unexpected benefits to APM Terminals’ global TOS roll-out
15:23 Fincantieri floats out “Viking Venus” at Ancona shipyard
14:52 BC Ferries releases year-end results
13:15 APMT Rotterdam orders fleet of Konecranes Noell straddle carriers