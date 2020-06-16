2020 June 16 14:00

Tallink to launch temporary route between Tallinn and Turku for three weeks in July

Tallink Grupp says it will add a temporary route between Estonia and Finland this summer to connect the Estonian capital city of Tallinn with Turku – the historic gemstone and first capital of Finland.

The Tallinn-Turku route will be launched on Monday, 6 July, with the first departure leaving from Tallinn and the final trip finishing again in Tallinn on 24 July. Altogether, during the three weeks, the company’s vessel Baltic Queen will carry out two round trips per week, offering holiday-makers the opportunity to plan shorter or longer trips to either Estonia or Finland, either as short day-cruises, with a day to spend in the destination or to spend longer holidays for a week or two in the country of destination.