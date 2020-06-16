2020 June 16 14:25

Throughput of port Vyborg in 5M’2020 fell by 40% Y-o-Y

Throughput fall has slowed down vs 5M’2019 result due to increased handling of liquid bulk cargo

In January-May 2020, the port of Vyborg handled 225,400 tonnes of cargo (-40%, year-on-year), says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 46% to 185,200 tonnes including 41,500 tonnes of coal and coke (-75%) and 130,900 tonnes of mineral fertilizers (-22%).



Handling of general cargo climbed by 14% to 30,600 tonnes, liquid bulk cargo (chemicals) – surged by 219% to 9,700 tonnes.



In 2019, the port of Vyborg handled 1.21 million tonnes of cargo (-37%, year-on-year).