2020 June 16 10:43

Port of Ust-Luga handled 45.29 million tonnes in 5M’2020

The results are flat, year-on-year

In January-May 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 42,296,800 tonnes of cargo, which is flat, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Handling of dry bulk cargo climbed by 7% to 17,519,800 tonnes including 14,011,200 tonnes of coal and coke (+5%, year-on-year).

Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 5% to 26,724,900 including 12,314,200 tonnes of crude oil (-10%, year-on-year) and 13,789,600 tonnes of oil products (+5%).

Handling of general cargo surged by 134% to 150,900 tonnes.



Handling of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 473,300 tonnes (+38%).



The port’s container throughput fell by 12% to 21,546 TEUs.



Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.

Port Type of cargo Throughput 2018, tonnes Throughput 2019, tonnes Throughput 2020, tonnes 2020 vs 2019, %