2020 June 16 10:43
Port of Ust-Luga handled 45.29 million tonnes in 5M’2020
The results are flat, year-on-year
In January-May 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 42,296,800 tonnes of cargo, which is flat, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.
Handling of dry bulk cargo climbed by 7% to 17,519,800 tonnes including 14,011,200 tonnes of coal and coke (+5%, year-on-year).
Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 5% to 26,724,900 including 12,314,200 tonnes of crude oil (-10%, year-on-year) and 13,789,600 tonnes of oil products (+5%).
Handling of general cargo surged by 134% to 150,900 tonnes.
Handling of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 473,300 tonnes (+38%).
The port’s container throughput fell by 12% to 21,546 TEUs.
Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput 2018, tonnes
Throughput 2019, tonnes
Throughput 2020, tonnes
2020 vs 2019, %
Port of Ust-Luga
TOTAL:
41,485.4
45,241.4
45,296.8
100%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
14,781.1
16,325.9
17,519.8
107%
Coal, coke
11,875.7
13,296.1
14,011.2
105%
Mineral fertilizers
1,464.5
1,499.3
1,930.2
129%
Other
1,437.0
1,530.5
1,578.4
103%
LOOSE CARGO including:
0.0
0.0
17.8
up
Other
0.0
0.0
17.8
TIMBER
131.9
249.8
208.6
84%
GENERAL CARGO including:
237.2
64.5
150.9
234%
Ferrous metal
96.7
6.4
123.9
1936%
Packaged
74.1
4.2
4.7
112%
Other
66.4
53.9
22.3
41%
CONTAINERS
275.6
231.0
201.6
87%
Total teus
32,862
24,508
21,546
88%
including refrigerated containers:
121
226
204
90%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
554.1
342.4
473.3
138%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
25,504.4
28,027.7
26,724.9
95%
Crude oil
11,412.3
13,716.3
12,314.2
90%
Oil products
13,070.6
13,185.2
13,789.6
105%
Liquefied gas
1,021.4
1,126.2
621.0
55%
