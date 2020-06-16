  The version for the print

    Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 5M’2020 remained flat YoY

    Liquid bulk cargo handling continues growing while handling of dry bulk cargo are decreasing

    In January-May 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 24.92 million tonnes of cargo, which is flat, year-on-year. According to the port authority, handling of oil products grew by 26% to 4.75 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 15% to 2.95 million tonnes, handling of general cargo – down 4% to 5.07 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – down 20% to 424,500 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 29% to 135,600 tonnes including 94,400 tonnes of timber (-39%).

    The port’s container throughput fell by 5%, year-on-year, to 921,658 TEUs.

    In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.

    Port

    Type of cargo

    Throughput thou t,

    2018

    Throughput thou t, 2019

    Throughput thou t, 2020

    2020 vs 2019

    Port of Saint-Petersburg              TOTAL

    24,730.9

    25,012.4

    24,921.9

    100%

     

    DRY BULK CARGO including:

    3,608.3

    3,481.3

    2,958.2

    85%

     

    Ore

    282.3

    287.8

    374.4

    130%

     

    Coal, coke

    98.4

    137.5

    30.6

    22%

     

    Mineral fertilizers

    3,227.6

    3,052.0

    2,478.1

    81%

     

    Other

    0.0

    4.1

    75.1

    1831%

     

    DRY LOOSE CARGO including:

    136.5

    189.9

    135.6

    71%

     

    Grain

    114.2

    163.5

    90.3

    55%

     

    Other

    22.3

    26.4

    45.3

    172%

     

    TIMBER

    118.0

    153.6

    94.4

    61%

     

    GENERAL CARGO including:

    5,818.2

    5,285.1

    5,077.5

    96%

     

    Ferrous metal

    2,864.1

    2,262.6

    2,360.3

    104%

     

    Non-ferrous metal

    506.8

    643.4

    452.3

    70%

     

    Metal scrap

    712.4

    612.2

    699.4

    114%

     

    Packaged

    518.2

    643.4

    657.9

    102%

     

    Reefer

    541.4

    512.3

    425.8

    83%

     

    including fish

    134.3

    125.0

    83.0

    66%

     

    Other

    675.4

    611.2

    481.8

    79%

     

    CONTAINERS

    10,843.4

    11,591.7

    11,479.5

    99%

     

    Total teus

    898,759

    966,595

    921,658

    95%

     

    including refrigerated containers:

    134,754

    129,719

    125,931

    97%

     

    CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES

    0.9

    15.4

    0.5

    3%

     

    RO-RO

    582.2

    533.8

    424.5

    80%

     

    LIQUID BULK CARGO including:

    3,623.3

    3,761.6

    4,751.8

    126%

     

    Oil products

    3,623.3

    3,761.6

    4,751.8

    126%
