2020 June 16 09:51

Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 5M’2020 remained flat YoY

Liquid bulk cargo handling continues growing while handling of dry bulk cargo are decreasing

In January-May 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 24.92 million tonnes of cargo, which is flat, year-on-year. According to the port authority, handling of oil products grew by 26% to 4.75 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 15% to 2.95 million tonnes, handling of general cargo – down 4% to 5.07 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – down 20% to 424,500 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 29% to 135,600 tonnes including 94,400 tonnes of timber (-39%).

The port’s container throughput fell by 5%, year-on-year, to 921,658 TEUs.



In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.