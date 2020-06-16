-
2020 June 16 09:51
Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 5M’2020 remained flat YoY
Liquid bulk cargo handling continues growing while handling of dry bulk cargo are decreasing
In January-May 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 24.92 million tonnes of cargo, which is flat, year-on-year. According to the port authority, handling of oil products grew by 26% to 4.75 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 15% to 2.95 million tonnes, handling of general cargo – down 4% to 5.07 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – down 20% to 424,500 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 29% to 135,600 tonnes including 94,400 tonnes of timber (-39%).
The port’s container throughput fell by 5%, year-on-year, to 921,658 TEUs.
In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t,
2018
Throughput thou t, 2019
Throughput thou t, 2020
2020 vs 2019
Port of Saint-Petersburg TOTAL
24,730.9
25,012.4
24,921.9
100%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
3,608.3
3,481.3
2,958.2
85%
Ore
282.3
287.8
374.4
130%
Coal, coke
98.4
137.5
30.6
22%
Mineral fertilizers
3,227.6
3,052.0
2,478.1
81%
Other
0.0
4.1
75.1
1831%
DRY LOOSE CARGO including:
136.5
189.9
135.6
71%
Grain
114.2
163.5
90.3
55%
Other
22.3
26.4
45.3
172%
TIMBER
118.0
153.6
94.4
61%
GENERAL CARGO including:
5,818.2
5,285.1
5,077.5
96%
Ferrous metal
2,864.1
2,262.6
2,360.3
104%
Non-ferrous metal
506.8
643.4
452.3
70%
Metal scrap
712.4
612.2
699.4
114%
Packaged
518.2
643.4
657.9
102%
Reefer
541.4
512.3
425.8
83%
including fish
134.3
125.0
83.0
66%
Other
675.4
611.2
481.8
79%
CONTAINERS
10,843.4
11,591.7
11,479.5
99%
Total teus
898,759
966,595
921,658
95%
including refrigerated containers:
134,754
129,719
125,931
97%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
0.9
15.4
0.5
3%
RO-RO
582.2
533.8
424.5
80%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
3,623.3
3,761.6
4,751.8
126%
Oil products
3,623.3
3,761.6
4,751.8
126%
