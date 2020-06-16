2020 June 16 09:27

Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean

In light of current market conditions, Hapag-Lloyd has announced the following Ocean Tariff rates for all cargoes in 20’ and 40’ (incl. High Cube Containers) on the westbound trade from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean.

Valid for sailings commencing on tariffing date July 1, 2020 onwards and until further notice, our Ocean Tariff rates from East Asia (Including Japan) will be as follows:

Freight All Kinds (FAK) subject to Marine Fuel Recovery (MFR):