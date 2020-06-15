2020 June 15 16:32

Port of Los Angeles cargo volumes drop in May

The Port of Los Angeles moved 581,665 TEUs in May, which represents a 29.8% decrease compared to last year’s record-setting May, Port Executive Director Gene Seroka said on June 10.



Five months into 2020, overall cargo volumes have decreased 18.7% compared to 2019.



Port of Los Angeles is the largest seaport of the United States. The Port encompasses 3.5 ha, 69km of waterfront and features 27 cargo terminals, including dry and liquid bulk, container breakbulk, automobile and omni facilities. Last year, Port of Los Angeles throughput rose year-over-year 16.05% to 7.83 million TEUs.

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach form together the U.S. port complex, one of the world’s biggest hub.