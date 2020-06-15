2020 June 15 16:18

Novotrans completed first phase of construction works under LUGAPORT project

Novotrans’ investments into the project exceeded RUB 7 billion

As part of the investment project on construction of LUGAPORT terminal at the port of Ust-Luga, Group of Companies "Novotrans" completed the works on land reclamation, the Group says in a press release.

About two dozens of fleet units were involved including platforms, floating cranes, tugboats and barges. 843 pile shells have been driven into the foundation soil of the artificial plot of land. The foundation numbers a total of 2,642 Larssen sheet piles.

The area of land reclaimed for the terminal exceeds 43 hectares (1,250 meters long and 350 meters wide). The total area of the terminal is 73 hectares.

At the end of July 2019, the project documentation and engineering site investigations prepared by GT Morstroy, the project general designer, were approved by Glavgosexpertiza, Russia's Main Department of State Expertise, and then Rosmorrechflot issued a building permit. GT Morstroy embarked on vertical coast protection in August 2019.

The Group of Companies "Novotrans" was founded in 2004. At present, Novotrans is one of the largest railway rolling stock operators in Russia and the CIS. The total fleet of freight cars exceeds 25,000 units. Own repair production renders a full complex of services on technical and service maintenance of freight cars, uniting 5 high-tech enterprises in different regions of the country.

In 2019, Holding Company “Novotrans” commenced practical implementation of an investment project on creation of modern port infrastructure in the seaport of Ust-Luga (Leningrad Region) known as the LUGAPORT project. In June 2019, Holding Company “Novotrans” JSC entered the stevedoring business having acquired a company later renamed Stevedoring Company “Novotrans”. SC Novotrans is a general agent of Rosmorport at Ust-Luga port’s Auto/Rail Ferry Terminal (ARFT). ARFT connects the Leningrad Region and Kaliningrad Region and ensures transport security of Russia’s enclave.

