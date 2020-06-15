2020 June 15 15:20

Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 5.91 million tonnes of cargo in 5M’2020

Throughput of Ventspils port continues decreasing due to redirection of Russian cargo flows, filling of oil reservoirs and COVID-19 spread.

In January-May 2020, the port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 5.91 million tonnes of cargo (down 1.7 times, year-on-year), the Port Authority statistics said.

According to the statement, the port handled 3.9 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo, 924,000 tonnes of dry bulk cargo and 1.08 million tonnes of general cargo.

The number of ship calls totaled 566 including 162 tankers.



Ventspils port is located near Venta river. There are terminals for loading and unloading of crude and oil products, liquid chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro trailers. In 2019, the port handled 20.46 million tonnes of cargo.