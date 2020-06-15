2020 June 15 14:31

Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 5M’2020 dropped by a quarter

The growth was demonstrated in the segments of grain, ore and timber, decrease – in handling of coal, container and oil products

In January-May 2020, the Freeport of Riga (Latvia) handled 10,047,300 tonnes of cargo (-25.8%, year-on-year). According to the port’s statistics, handing of grain increased by 18.3% to 804,500 tonnes, coal handling fell by 64.4% to 4.36 million tonnes, chemical cargo – down 18.1% to 587,100 tonnes, ore – down 16.9% to 283,100 tonnes, wood pellets – up 14.8% to 928,400 tonnes, wood chips - up 22.7% to 573,100, sawn timber – up 1.8 times to 237,000 tonnes, oil products - down 28% to 1.13 tonnes.

The Port’s container throughput fell by 4% to 190,364 TEUs.

Passenger turnover dropped by 62.3% to 111,548 people with no cruise passengers transported in the reported period.



Freeport of Riga lies on both banks of the River Daugava covering 6.3 hectares. The port’s berth length is 13,800 meters, maximum draft at the berths is 12.2 meters. Up to 80% of the Freeport of Riga cargo turnover is made up of transit cargoes forwarded to or received from the CIS countries. In 2019, the port handled 32.7 million tonnes of cargo.