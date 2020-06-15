  The version for the print

    Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 5M’2020 grew by 18.6% Y-o-Y

    Grain handling has doubled

    In January-May 2020, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 8.5 million tonnes of cargo (+18.6%, year-on-year), says the port’s statistics.

    According to the Harbour Master’s office, unloading surged 2-fold to 312,000 tonnes (3.7% of the total throughput). Transit accounted for 17.5% of the total throughput – 1.498 million tonnes (up 13.8%).

    Handling of grain has doubled to 4.465 million tonnes, oil products – grew by 5% to 2.186 million tonnes, coal – by 2% to 1.103 million tonnes.

    Vessel traffic grew by 22% to 2,837 units.

