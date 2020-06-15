2020 June 15 15:02

Hapag-Lloyd stops accepting solid waste cargo into China from September 1, 2020

In accordance to the recently announced legislation by the Government of People’s Republic of China on “the Prevention and Control of Solid Waste Pollution” into China, Hapag-Lloyd will stop accepting solid waste cargo into China, the company said in its release. This will be effective September 1, 2020 (cargo arrival date).

This legislation is applicable to all solid waste cargo such as wastepaper, waste plastics, waste metals, waste chemicals etc.