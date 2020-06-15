2020 June 15 14:02

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC restores container transportation in the directions Alat – Turkmenbashi – Alat

Starting from June, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC (ASCO) has restored container transportation in the directions Alat – Turkmenbashi – Alat, the company said in its release.

For efficient and quick transportation in these directions, ASCO placed dry cargo vessels belonging to its Transportation Fleet at disposal of customers.

The following are the rates for transportation:

20 FT = 300 USD

40 FT= 550 USD