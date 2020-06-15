2020 June 15 13:02

MOL's Propeller Boss Cap Fins wins Environmental Technology Award from Japan Association for Logistics and Transport

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) announced that Propeller Boss Cap Fins (PBCF), marketed by its group company MOL Techno-Trade, Ltd. won the Award for Logistics Environmental Impact-Reducing Technology Development in the 21st Logistics Environment Award, as selected by the Japan Association for Logistics and Transport, the company said in its release.

PBCF is an energy-saving device attached to the propeller of a vessel. It breaks up the hub vortex generated behind the rotating propeller (resulting in energy savings of 3% to 5% compared to an identical vessel not equipped with PBCF). Higher fuel efficiency in turn reduces emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs), reducing the shipping industry's environmental impact.

PBCF was co-developed by MOL, West Japan Fluid Engineering Laboratory Co., Ltd., and Mikado Propeller Co., Ltd. (now Nakashima Propeller Co., Ltd.), and has earned high regard all over the world. PBCF has been installed on over 3,400 vessels, including many owned by MOL and its group companies, since its introduction in 1987. This track record played a key role in PBCF being selected for this prestigious award.

In 2017, MOL Tech, MOL, and Akishima Laboratories (Mitsui Zosen) Inc. jointly developed a new type of PBCF, featuring a refined fin shape and height to further enhance its energy-saving effect.

PBCF was also selected by the Port of Vancouver, Canada's Eco Action Program as a device that reduces underwater noise, which has a negative impact on sea life, including whales and other underwater mammals. Vessels equipped with PBCF are eligible for preferential treatment on port dues, when transiting to the Port of Vancouver. Inclusion in the Eco-Action Program represents another way PPCF contributes to environmental protection and conservation.