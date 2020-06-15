2020 June 15 12:01

European Maritime Social Partners call for Ministers of Health to assist in ensuring crew changes can take place in EU ports

In view of the video conference of the Ministers of Health, the European social partners for maritime transport, ECSA and the ETF, drew the attention of the EU Health Ministers to the importance of ensuring that seafarers are able to join and leave their ships with as few impediments as possible, in order to keep essential supplies moving and ensure the health, safety and welfare of seafarers. They highlighted in particular the crucial role of national health services in protecting the health of seafarers in transit.

The letter underlined the huge problem many seafarers face by not being able to leave their ships and return home due to travel restrictions; whereas, the absence of facilities to obtain visas to enter the Schengen area further prevents them from joining their ships.

Therefore, the maritime social partners reiterated their call on all EU Member States to implement the IMO protocols and guidelines for crew changes without delay in order to ensure crew changes, medical care and shore leave for seafarers happen in their ports.