2020 June 15 11:57

Port of Helsinki throughput in 5M’2019 fell by 9.5% to 5.5 million tonnes

In January-May 2020, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 5.5 million tonnes of cargo (-9.5% %, year-on-year), the port authority says.

According to the statement, handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 3.7% to 596,800 tonnes, container throughput fell by 5.6% to 212,200 TEUs.

Turnover of trucks and semitrailers decreased by 1.4% to 246,840 units.

In the reporting period, passenger traffic fell by 51.6% to 1.96 million people.

The number of ship calls dropped by 16.5% to 2,565.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2019, the port handled 14.42 mln t of cargo.