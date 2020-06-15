2020 June 15 10:44

Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 5M’2020 fell by 15.1% YoY to 6.55 million tonnes

The port's container throughput fell by 17.5% to 247,453 TEUs

In January-May 2020, the Port of HaminaKotka (Finland) handled 6.55 million tonnes of cargo (-15.1%, year-on-year). According to the port authorities, handling of export cargo fell by 14.2% to 5.11 million tonnes including 987,250 tonnes of paper (-17.3%), 653,280 tonnes of cellulose (-15.4%), 1.05 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+6.3%) and 991,750 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+0.2%).



Handling of import cargo fell by 18.3% to 1.44 million tonnes including 395,070 tonnes of wood (-29.3%), 317,830 tonnes of general cargo (-27.7%), 427,100 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+1.7%) and 169,800 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-19%).

In the reporting period, transit traffic climbed by 0.6% to 2 million tonnes, while coastal traffic fell by 86.4% to 56,520 tonnes.



Container throughput fell by 17.5% to 247,453 TEUs.



Vessel traffic fell by 19.1% to 1,080 units.



The Port of Kotka is some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2019, the port handled 18.1 million tonnes of cargo.