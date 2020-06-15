2020 June 15 10:38

Wan Hai Lines sells two containerships

Wan Hai Lines Singapore Pte Ltd announce for putting two containerships, MV. Wan Hai 207 and Wan Hai 212 up for 2nd hand vessel and demolition sale, the company said in its release. The interested bidder may submit price either for 2nd hand sale, demolition sale or both and shall be deemed to be fully aware of, accepting and complying with the contents of this announcement and the measures for the implementation of the bidding.

Upon the comprehensive evaluation including but not limited to price and market competition in the future, the seller in its sole discretion, will select those better bids into 2nd round of bidding.

