Throughput of port Kavkaz in 5M’2020 grew by 22% Y-o-Y to 12. 2 million tonnes

    In January-May 2020, port Kavkaz handled 12.203 million tonnes of cargo (+22%, year-on-year). According to statistics obtained by IAA PortNews regional correspondent from the port Authority, exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility increased 39% to 5.232 million tonnes.

    Exports from port Kavkaz surged by 19% to 786,000 tonnes, short-sea traffic – by 11% to 6.053 million tonnes while imports fell by 21% to 23,200 tonnes.

    Handling of grain surged by 72% to 5.827 million tonnes, oil products – by 33% to 3.973 million tonnes, sulphur – by 42% to 1.369 million tonnes.

    Bunker sales at port Kavkaz grew by 33% to 109,900 tonnes.

    The number of calls to port Kavkaz increased by 7%, year-on-year, to 2,481 calls excluding the calls of car ferries.

