2020 June 15 10:21

President of Energy Business to leave Wärtsilä

Marco Wirén, President of Wärtsilä Energy Business, Executive Vice President, and a member of the Board of Management, has decided to leave Wärtsilä for a position outside the Group on 1 September 2020. Wärtsilä has initiated the process to appoint his successor.



“I would like to thank Marco for his valuable contribution to Wärtsilä, first as Chief Financial Officer and then as the head of our Energy Business. With his energetic approach and continuous dedication to value creation, he has been instrumental in strengthening financial expertise and enhancing operational excellence within our organisation. I wish him great success in his new position,” says Jaakko Eskola, President and CEO of Wärtsilä Corporation.



