    New Alfa Laval PureSOx Express offers easy access to SOx scrubber advantages

    For smaller vessels like handymax bulkers or product tankers, the cost of installing a scrubber for SOx compliance has sometimes outweighed the benefits. Now Alfa Laval PureSOx Express makes it simple for these vessels to continue using HFO and comply with SOx regulations.

    The new PureSOx Express is an open-loop PureSOx system, but one delivered as a fully enclosed module. Adapted for a simple and cost-efficient fit on smaller vessels, it reduces the investment cost, engineering time and physical work of installing a SOx scrubber.

    “PureSOx Express uses the proven PureSOx technology that’s already used on hundreds of vessels”, says Steven Pieters, Sales Director, Exhaust Gas Cleaning. “But it can be lifted on board and connected without a specialized scrubber team, which means less work at the shipyard and an installation time of just 10–14 days. Not only is the initial investment lower, the vessel can return more quickly to its money-making operations.”

    Easy and flexible choice for many vessels
    Prefabricated and preconfigured, PureSOx Express is designed for up to 75 tonnes of exhaust gas per hour and engine power up to 10 MW. This makes it a one-size-fits-all solution for many vessels of 40,000–65,000 DWT, which typically include bulkers and product tankers.

    As an open-loop system, PureSOx Express is economical in complying with today’s regulations. But the scrubber is also hybrid-ready, with connections present for a later conversion to a hybrid system. This makes the module as future-proof as it is cost-efficient.

    “Customers who hesitate to commit to a hybrid can feel comfortable choosing PureSOx Express,” says Pieters. “PureSOx Express offers flexibility to add equipment for closed-loop operation down the road, should they need to meet stricter water discharge regulations.”

    Full benefits of leading technology and service
    While PureSOx Express is easy to install and work with, it cuts no corners when it comes to reliability, function or service. In addition to a packed scrubber bed, it features an effective water trap that ensures safety by preventing any backflow to the engine. Steered with Alfa Laval Touch Control in the same way as other PureSOx systems, it offers the same ease of use and connectivity options. Perhaps most importantly, it builds on over 10 years of scrubber installations and operating experience at sea.

    “Since the first PureSOx system sailed in 2009, we’ve optimized our offering by learning from each installation,” says Pieters. “All that knowledge has also gone into PureSOx Express. No matter which type of PureSOx system they install, customers can count on efficient compliance, supported by Alfa Laval’s global network and a comprehensive portfolio of scrubber services – including data-driven services through PureSOx Connect. PureSOx Express is yet another way of keeping our customers ahead.”

    Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress – always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

    Alfa Laval’s innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It’s all about Advancing better™.

    Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

