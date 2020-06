2020 June 14 14:11

Adjustment of New Zealand Japan (NZJ) service schedule

Ocean Network Express will be revising the proforma schedule of the New Zealand Japan (NZJ) service. With this adjustment, ONE looks to provide its customers with better quality service and improved schedule integrity.



The first sailing of the new proforma will start from SAFMARINE MULANJE, scheduled to depart Tokyo on 12th JUN 2020.