  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 14 12:23

    CLDN Ro-Ro SA poised to introduce a direct Spanish/UK/Ireland link for the first time

    Short sea freight operator CLdN has made a bold move in the current crisis by announcing the first pure RoRo-service1 in a triangle trade between Santander (ES), Liverpool (UK) and Dublin (IE).

    Coming into effect from the 15 June 2020, CLdN will operate one sailing per week from Santander to Liverpool. The schedule has been created with the intention of being agile, enabling the vessel to make additional Landbridge calls between Liverpool and Dublin before returning to Santander.

    The new route is the second expansionary move for the company’s network, following the recent increase in frequency and capacity on CLdN’s Irish and UK services from continental Europe.

    Since the COVID-19 pandemic began CLdN has actively maintained and now increased its capacity. As all cargoes are moved in an unaccompanied mode (i.e. without truck-driver) on pure freight ferries, CLdN is still able to maintain its regular sailing schedules on all routes without a state subsidy of any kind.

    This new offering will provide an environmentally efficient solution for the trailer business, by cutting down on excessive road and sea miles, and by following the shortest, most direct route which will avoid channel and road trips.

    With a network of short sea services, connecting Rotterdam (NL) and Zeebrugge (BE) to London (UK), Humberside (UK), Dublin (IE) as well as Santander, (ES), Porto (PT) Gothenburg (SE) and Esbjerg (DK), CLdN plays an essential part in the logistics of all types of goods.

    A CLdN spokesman commented: “We have observed an increasing demand from trailer, container and project cargo operators for a direct connection from Iberia to the Uk and Ireland..By opening the first pure RoRo alternative on this route we are providing the optimal method of freight transport for our customers. “Whilst our vessels are designed to move four product groups - trailers, containers, project cargo and finished vehicles - all industries and cargo types can gain advantage from this service. Our schedule increases freight capacity between the UK and Ireland by allowing for additional Landbridge sailings between Liverpool and Dublin and proves that freight routes can be Brexit-resilient and flourish without additional state aid.”

    About CLdN
    European short Sea Ro-Ro specialist CLdN Ro-Ro SA operate 30 modern Ro-Ro vessels and offer in excess of 130 sailings per week between the ports of Zeebrugge, Rotterdam, London, Killingholme, Dublin, Gothenburg, Esbjerg, Santander and Porto. CLdN’s core services have traditionally been between the continent and the UK, which commenced in December 1974 and have steadily expanded in geographical presence in recent years, entering new markets including Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Portugal and Spain. On an annual basis, CLdN currently handle in excess of 1 million cargo units and 1 million new cars and vans. Following an investment in larger vessels and ports, current trade routes are set to be expanded developed.

Другие новости по темам: CLdN  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 June 14

15:18 New Alfa Laval PureSOx Express offers easy access to SOx scrubber advantages
14:11 Adjustment of New Zealand Japan (NZJ) service schedule
13:47 Trafigura releases half year results showing an exceptional performance in volatile markets
12:23 CLDN Ro-Ro SA poised to introduce a direct Spanish/UK/Ireland link for the first time
11:04 Act on seafarer crew changes to avert humanitarian crisis

2020 June 13

16:48 MPA: 4000 approved crew change cases in Singapore during COVID-19 period
16:11 COVID-19 brings unexpected benefits to APM Terminals’ global TOS roll-out
15:23 Fincantieri floats out “Viking Venus” at Ancona shipyard
14:52 BC Ferries releases year-end results
13:15 APMT Rotterdam orders fleet of Konecranes Noell straddle carriers
12:32 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Los Angeles with Engelhart CTP
11:07 SSAB Raahe's steel plant is testing biogas from Gasum as a maritime transport fuel

2020 June 12

15:48 Port of Antwerp issues RFPs for sustainable innovation in agriculture
14:08 Valenciaport joins the international declaration in support of maritime trade to combat the Covid-19 pandemic
13:26 Port of Oakland loaded box volume declines in May as expected
12:05 Ocean Yield ASA announces completion of vessel sale
11:14 ESL Shipping first in Finland to use 100% renewable liquefied biogas in maritime transport
09:42 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 12
09:05 KNUD E. HANSEN announces its latest design, Phoenix World Village
08:07 YSA Design partners with Scenso to deliver cleaner air on cruise ships

2020 June 11

19:00 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
18:23 Bunker prices are stable at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
18:02 Port of Gdynia Authority undertakes development towards smart port
17:59 Stena Bulk presents a prototype of the next-generation product and chemical tanker
17:41 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
17:19 Webinar “From Volga to Yenisey: will river cruise shipping survive?” begins at noon on 17 June 2020
16:26 RF Transport Ministry elaborates on validity period of seafarers’ documents
16:05 Maersk fleet to improve ocean and climate science
15:03 DNV GL’s new guidance works to support shipowner decisions
14:50 Okskaya Shipyard launches third dry cargo ship of Project RSD59 built for Petrotrans
14:33 New Silk Road increases the frequency of departures
14:32 President Trump orders polar icebreaker fleet ready by 2029
14:17 Sevastopol plans procurement of five passenger boats
14:02 Wilhelmsen signs MOU with Singapore-based drone delivery provider F-drones
13:49 MABUX releases weekly review of global bunker market
13:20 First train arrival at Stockholm Norvik Port
12:25 Kola Flotilla of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet held tactical exercises in the Arctic
11:58 Damen supports 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference as its Sponsor
11:32 Russian shipping companies look into operation on rivers and lakes of Europe
11:01 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
10:56 APM Terminals and NRC restore rail service at Apapa Port
10:31 Heléne Mellquist appointed President of Volvo Penta
09:57 Oil prices continue going down
09:23 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 11
09:12 Baltic Dry Index is on June 10

2020 June 10

18:04 IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim welcomes the latest initiatives to address the serious issue of piracy and armed robbery in the Gulf of Guinea
17:45 RF Navy’s Vice Admiral Kulakov ASW ship practiced ASW tasks in the Barents Sea
17:26 Throughput of Taganrog port in 5M’2020 climbed by 2%
17:04 The Port of Marseille Fos handles the biggest ITER reactor component
16:38 Channel draft at Berdiansk sea port resumed to 7.90 meters
16:13 2 MOL-operated vessels selected as 2019 'Best Quality Ship Awards'
15:47 FSUE Rosmorport grants lease payment delay
15:13 Scandlines resumes full operation on its routes between Germany and Denmark
14:45 Port of Liepaja throughput in 5M’2020 fell by 13.5 % Y-o-Y
14:11 Port of Valencia slows down in May with a 6.64% drop
13:29 Oleg Philippov appointed as Harbour Master of Shakhtersk port
13:10 BMW Group joins UECC and GoodShipping in further biofuel trials, continuing decarbonisation of sea transport for car carriers
12:52 Early eastbound Northern Sea Route transit delivers LNG to China over a third faster
12:31 Chinese Nanjing Jinling shipyard starts construction of ro-ro vessel for Finnlines
12:04 Fincantieri shareholders’ meeting approves 2019 financial statements