2020 June 14 12:23

CLDN Ro-Ro SA poised to introduce a direct Spanish/UK/Ireland link for the first time

Short sea freight operator CLdN has made a bold move in the current crisis by announcing the first pure RoRo-service1 in a triangle trade between Santander (ES), Liverpool (UK) and Dublin (IE).

Coming into effect from the 15 June 2020, CLdN will operate one sailing per week from Santander to Liverpool. The schedule has been created with the intention of being agile, enabling the vessel to make additional Landbridge calls between Liverpool and Dublin before returning to Santander.

The new route is the second expansionary move for the company’s network, following the recent increase in frequency and capacity on CLdN’s Irish and UK services from continental Europe.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began CLdN has actively maintained and now increased its capacity. As all cargoes are moved in an unaccompanied mode (i.e. without truck-driver) on pure freight ferries, CLdN is still able to maintain its regular sailing schedules on all routes without a state subsidy of any kind.

This new offering will provide an environmentally efficient solution for the trailer business, by cutting down on excessive road and sea miles, and by following the shortest, most direct route which will avoid channel and road trips.

With a network of short sea services, connecting Rotterdam (NL) and Zeebrugge (BE) to London (UK), Humberside (UK), Dublin (IE) as well as Santander, (ES), Porto (PT) Gothenburg (SE) and Esbjerg (DK), CLdN plays an essential part in the logistics of all types of goods.

A CLdN spokesman commented: “We have observed an increasing demand from trailer, container and project cargo operators for a direct connection from Iberia to the Uk and Ireland..By opening the first pure RoRo alternative on this route we are providing the optimal method of freight transport for our customers. “Whilst our vessels are designed to move four product groups - trailers, containers, project cargo and finished vehicles - all industries and cargo types can gain advantage from this service. Our schedule increases freight capacity between the UK and Ireland by allowing for additional Landbridge sailings between Liverpool and Dublin and proves that freight routes can be Brexit-resilient and flourish without additional state aid.”



About CLdN

European short Sea Ro-Ro specialist CLdN Ro-Ro SA operate 30 modern Ro-Ro vessels and offer in excess of 130 sailings per week between the ports of Zeebrugge, Rotterdam, London, Killingholme, Dublin, Gothenburg, Esbjerg, Santander and Porto. CLdN’s core services have traditionally been between the continent and the UK, which commenced in December 1974 and have steadily expanded in geographical presence in recent years, entering new markets including Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Portugal and Spain. On an annual basis, CLdN currently handle in excess of 1 million cargo units and 1 million new cars and vans. Following an investment in larger vessels and ports, current trade routes are set to be expanded developed.