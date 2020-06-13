  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 13 16:48

    MPA: 4000 approved crew change cases in Singapore during COVID-19 period

    "Global shipping continues to operate 24/7 to bring food and essential goods to our homes. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) recognises the importance of seafarers and crew change to safeguard the health and safety of seafarers sailing on board ships. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, MPA continues to facilitate the disembarkation of seafarers on medical grounds, for compassionate reasons and for contracts which cannot be further extended. MPA also continues to facilitate medical treatment of seafarers who require emergency attention," MPA press office said in a press release.

    MPA has been working closely with other government agencies, unions, and the shipping industry to facilitate and support crew change. An industry taskforce led by the Singapore Shipping Association in partnership with Singapore Maritime Officers’ Union recently published the Singapore Crew Change Guidebook. The guidebook details a set of procedures for a “safe corridor” which allows crew change to be carried out in a safe environment to minimise any local public health risk and to the shipping community.

    To date, MPA has approved more than 4,000 cases of crew sign-on and sign-off for over 300 companies since 27 March 2020. The cases involved some 500 ships that include tankers, bulk carriers, container ships and offshore vessels.  

    Today, MPA, together with agencies including the Ministry of Transport, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, as well as shipping companies, facilitated a second chartered flight for crew change. 54 crew members onboard a flight from Mumbai, India will join six ships at the Port of Singapore. 87 crew members will take the same flight back to Mumbai. The use of such chartered flights offers a direct passage to facilitate crew changes in a safe and efficient manner during this period. Two more chartered flights for crew change are scheduled to take place this week. “Executive Ship Management (ESM) is indeed happy to initiate the project taking home Indian seafarers from Singapore and share the flight in the best possible way to facilitate crew change in Singapore by any other ship manager. ESM also heartily acknowledges the support and guidance from MPA, Singapore and Indian High Commission in Singapore to make this initiative a success,” said Mr B.S. Teeka, CEO of the Executive Group of companies, of which ESM is a member.

    Ms Quah Ley Hoon, MPA’s Chief Executive, said, “There is a global need for large numbers of crew changes to take place.  We have seen a sharp increase in the daily crew change applications since our last Port Marine Circular (PMC). As a major port state, Singapore has a responsibility to facilitate crew change in a safe manner for both the country and the ships, given the ongoing pandemic. The Singapore Crew Change Guidebook sets out a “safe corridor” which companies can now use consistently and reliably for crew changes. We understand that shipping companies face immense challenges operating in this pandemic. MPA will continue to work with the industry and unions on creative solutions, one of which is a floating holding facility for crew; we are finalising the details. We are also heartened to receive kind notes of appreciation from seafarers and companies whose crew we have made a difference.”  

    Mr Michael Phoon, Executive Director, Singapore Shipping Association, said, "As a key maritime stakeholder, the Singapore Shipping Association took the initiative to form and lead the Singapore Crew Change Workgroup (SGCCWG) to co-develop the Singapore Crew Change Guidebook (SCCG). The process was challenging as the protocols had to take into consideration both regulatory requirements and the practical demands by the shipping industry. We are very pleased that the established procedures, which provides clarity to the shipping industry on crew change, have been accepted by MPA and the industry. We certainly hope the accomplishment by SGCCWG and the SCCG protocols can serve as a model for the international maritime industry as we navigate the future together."

    Mr Esben Poulsson, Chairman of The International Chamber of Shipping, said, “The shipping industry is obviously encouraged by the increasing number of crew changes taking place in Singapore, and we are appreciative of the great efforts made by the MPA and other agencies to bring this about. Given the enormous global scale of the problem, let alone the serious implications of governments not dealing with crew change as a matter of the greatest urgency, we hope that Singapore will continue to take a leading role and at the same time continue to work with the industry to review the protocols.”

    MPA will continue to review the crew change procedures taking into account Singapore’s circumstances and the global situation.

Другие новости по темам: MPA, crew changes  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 June 13

16:48 MPA: 4000 approved crew change cases in Singapore during COVID-19 period
16:11 COVID-19 brings unexpected benefits to APM Terminals’ global TOS roll-out
15:23 Fincantieri floats out “Viking Venus” at Ancona shipyard
14:52 BC Ferries releases year-end results
13:15 APMT Rotterdam orders fleet of Konecranes Noell straddle carriers
12:32 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Los Angeles with Engelhart CTP
11:07 SSAB Raahe's steel plant is testing biogas from Gasum as a maritime transport fuel

2020 June 12

15:48 Port of Antwerp issues RFPs for sustainable innovation in agriculture
14:08 Valenciaport joins the international declaration in support of maritime trade to combat the Covid-19 pandemic
13:26 Port of Oakland loaded box volume declines in May as expected
12:05 Ocean Yield ASA announces completion of vessel sale
11:14 ESL Shipping first in Finland to use 100% renewable liquefied biogas in maritime transport
09:42 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 12
09:05 KNUD E. HANSEN announces its latest design, Phoenix World Village
08:07 YSA Design partners with Scenso to deliver cleaner air on cruise ships

2020 June 11

19:00 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
18:23 Bunker prices are stable at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
18:02 Port of Gdynia Authority undertakes development towards smart port
17:59 Stena Bulk presents a prototype of the next-generation product and chemical tanker
17:41 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
17:19 Webinar “From Volga to Yenisey: will river cruise shipping survive?” begins at noon on 17 June 2020
16:26 RF Transport Ministry elaborates on validity period of seafarers’ documents
16:05 Maersk fleet to improve ocean and climate science
15:03 DNV GL’s new guidance works to support shipowner decisions
14:50 Okskaya Shipyard launches third dry cargo ship of Project RSD59 built for Petrotrans
14:33 New Silk Road increases the frequency of departures
14:32 President Trump orders polar icebreaker fleet ready by 2029
14:17 Sevastopol plans procurement of five passenger boats
14:02 Wilhelmsen signs MOU with Singapore-based drone delivery provider F-drones
13:49 MABUX releases weekly review of global bunker market
13:20 First train arrival at Stockholm Norvik Port
12:25 Kola Flotilla of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet held tactical exercises in the Arctic
11:58 Damen supports 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference as its Sponsor
11:32 Russian shipping companies look into operation on rivers and lakes of Europe
11:01 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
10:56 APM Terminals and NRC restore rail service at Apapa Port
10:31 Heléne Mellquist appointed President of Volvo Penta
09:57 Oil prices continue going down
09:23 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 11
09:12 Baltic Dry Index is on June 10

2020 June 10

18:04 IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim welcomes the latest initiatives to address the serious issue of piracy and armed robbery in the Gulf of Guinea
17:45 RF Navy’s Vice Admiral Kulakov ASW ship practiced ASW tasks in the Barents Sea
17:26 Throughput of Taganrog port in 5M’2020 climbed by 2%
17:04 The Port of Marseille Fos handles the biggest ITER reactor component
16:38 Channel draft at Berdiansk sea port resumed to 7.90 meters
16:13 2 MOL-operated vessels selected as 2019 'Best Quality Ship Awards'
15:47 FSUE Rosmorport grants lease payment delay
15:13 Scandlines resumes full operation on its routes between Germany and Denmark
14:45 Port of Liepaja throughput in 5M’2020 fell by 13.5 % Y-o-Y
14:11 Port of Valencia slows down in May with a 6.64% drop
13:29 Oleg Philippov appointed as Harbour Master of Shakhtersk port
13:10 BMW Group joins UECC and GoodShipping in further biofuel trials, continuing decarbonisation of sea transport for car carriers
12:52 Early eastbound Northern Sea Route transit delivers LNG to China over a third faster
12:31 Chinese Nanjing Jinling shipyard starts construction of ro-ro vessel for Finnlines
12:04 Fincantieri shareholders’ meeting approves 2019 financial statements
11:31 London, UK to host Digitalised Smart Ports Conference on 4-5 November 2020
11:03 Aker Solutions welcomes industry measures
10:27 Vympel Shipyard launches third high-speed passenger-carrying hydrofoil of Kometa 120М design
10:14 CroisiEurope applying Bureau Veritas infection prevention measures across a fleet of 32 vessels
10:03 Oil prices rise within $2