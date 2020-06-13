  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 13 16:11

    COVID-19 brings unexpected benefits to APM Terminals’ global TOS roll-out

    When the COVID-19 pandemic struck at the start of this year, delaying a business-critical Terminal Operating System (TOS) upgrade at APM Terminals Los Angeles was simply not an option. Forced to execute the project remotely, the company’s global TOS implementation team has since changed their approach for good.

    APM Terminals says it is rolling out Navis N4 to all of its terminals globally, with the goal of having one standardised TOS by the end of 2021. “Adopting a standardised TOS globally brings numerous long-term advantages,” says Patrick Heilig, responsible for the global TOS implementation team.

    “For example, it enables the sharing of best practises for improved efficiency; the development of in-house expertise that understands our customers and our business; centralised monitoring and support; and faster, cost-effective global development of front-end applications for customers.”

    In-house implementation team
    Having its own in-house TOS implementation team is unique in the industry, allowing learnings from each implementation to be passed onto the next. For example, the migration from a Navis Legacy system to N4 at APM Terminals Port Elizabeth in August last year, benefited from a previous project with the Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) in Malaysia.

    “As this is a joint venture terminal, we were able to learn from PTP and put clear service level agreements into place to mitigate risk,” says Heilig. “We also established clear processes to communicate transparently about the project.” The outcome was that the implementation at APM Terminals Port Elizabeth was one of the company’s most successful yet.

    Remote working
    When COVID-19 hit, the team evaluated upcoming projects and identified one that was business critical – a modernization project at the company’s Los Angeles terminal. Due to travel restrictions, lockdowns, and physical distancing restrictions, the team had no alternative but to go ahead and reinvent processes based on 100% remote working.

    24-hour support
    “The team had become comfortable with face-to-face communications and having the global team on site also puts the local team at ease,” explains Mr Heilig. “Working remotely however, we realised that we could actually offer improved service and continuity. Because our global TOS team are located around the world in different time zones, we could offer support 24 hours per day. The team also had more working hours available as there was no time spent travelling to the location and adapting to local time zones. This also contributes to a significant cost saving.”

    The lack of face-to-face communication also focussed the team’s communication efforts – something that according to Heilig is, “just as important as the project management and technical implementation. Managing the expectations of stakeholders is half the battle.”

    Version upgrades ideal candidate for remote implementation
    Learnings from this experience will be applied to upcoming projects, including major version upgrades across the company’s portfolio and transitioning from Argos to Navis in the company’s Spanish terminals. “Major version upgrades are a great candidate for remote implementation as it requires a small amount of reconfiguration and limited training,” says Heilig.

    “For the Spanish terminals a much bigger transition is involved requiring extensive training. But we’re now confident that there are large parts of the project that will now be implemented remotely.”

Другие новости по темам: APM Terminals  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 June 13

16:48 MPA: 4000 approved crew change cases in Singapore during COVID-19 period
16:11 COVID-19 brings unexpected benefits to APM Terminals’ global TOS roll-out
15:23 Fincantieri floats out “Viking Venus” at Ancona shipyard
14:52 BC Ferries releases year-end results
13:15 APMT Rotterdam orders fleet of Konecranes Noell straddle carriers
12:32 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Los Angeles with Engelhart CTP
11:07 SSAB Raahe's steel plant is testing biogas from Gasum as a maritime transport fuel

2020 June 12

15:48 Port of Antwerp issues RFPs for sustainable innovation in agriculture
14:08 Valenciaport joins the international declaration in support of maritime trade to combat the Covid-19 pandemic
13:26 Port of Oakland loaded box volume declines in May as expected
12:05 Ocean Yield ASA announces completion of vessel sale
11:14 ESL Shipping first in Finland to use 100% renewable liquefied biogas in maritime transport
09:42 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 12
09:05 KNUD E. HANSEN announces its latest design, Phoenix World Village
08:07 YSA Design partners with Scenso to deliver cleaner air on cruise ships

2020 June 11

19:00 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
18:23 Bunker prices are stable at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
18:02 Port of Gdynia Authority undertakes development towards smart port
17:59 Stena Bulk presents a prototype of the next-generation product and chemical tanker
17:41 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
17:19 Webinar “From Volga to Yenisey: will river cruise shipping survive?” begins at noon on 17 June 2020
16:26 RF Transport Ministry elaborates on validity period of seafarers’ documents
16:05 Maersk fleet to improve ocean and climate science
15:03 DNV GL’s new guidance works to support shipowner decisions
14:50 Okskaya Shipyard launches third dry cargo ship of Project RSD59 built for Petrotrans
14:33 New Silk Road increases the frequency of departures
14:32 President Trump orders polar icebreaker fleet ready by 2029
14:17 Sevastopol plans procurement of five passenger boats
14:02 Wilhelmsen signs MOU with Singapore-based drone delivery provider F-drones
13:49 MABUX releases weekly review of global bunker market
13:20 First train arrival at Stockholm Norvik Port
12:25 Kola Flotilla of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet held tactical exercises in the Arctic
11:58 Damen supports 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference as its Sponsor
11:32 Russian shipping companies look into operation on rivers and lakes of Europe
11:01 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
10:56 APM Terminals and NRC restore rail service at Apapa Port
10:31 Heléne Mellquist appointed President of Volvo Penta
09:57 Oil prices continue going down
09:23 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 11
09:12 Baltic Dry Index is on June 10

2020 June 10

18:04 IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim welcomes the latest initiatives to address the serious issue of piracy and armed robbery in the Gulf of Guinea
17:45 RF Navy’s Vice Admiral Kulakov ASW ship practiced ASW tasks in the Barents Sea
17:26 Throughput of Taganrog port in 5M’2020 climbed by 2%
17:04 The Port of Marseille Fos handles the biggest ITER reactor component
16:38 Channel draft at Berdiansk sea port resumed to 7.90 meters
16:13 2 MOL-operated vessels selected as 2019 'Best Quality Ship Awards'
15:47 FSUE Rosmorport grants lease payment delay
15:13 Scandlines resumes full operation on its routes between Germany and Denmark
14:45 Port of Liepaja throughput in 5M’2020 fell by 13.5 % Y-o-Y
14:11 Port of Valencia slows down in May with a 6.64% drop
13:29 Oleg Philippov appointed as Harbour Master of Shakhtersk port
13:10 BMW Group joins UECC and GoodShipping in further biofuel trials, continuing decarbonisation of sea transport for car carriers
12:52 Early eastbound Northern Sea Route transit delivers LNG to China over a third faster
12:31 Chinese Nanjing Jinling shipyard starts construction of ro-ro vessel for Finnlines
12:04 Fincantieri shareholders’ meeting approves 2019 financial statements
11:31 London, UK to host Digitalised Smart Ports Conference on 4-5 November 2020
11:03 Aker Solutions welcomes industry measures
10:27 Vympel Shipyard launches third high-speed passenger-carrying hydrofoil of Kometa 120М design
10:14 CroisiEurope applying Bureau Veritas infection prevention measures across a fleet of 32 vessels
10:03 Oil prices rise within $2