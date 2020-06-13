2020 June 13 15:23

Fincantieri floats out “Viking Venus” at Ancona shipyard

“Viking Venus”, the seventh ocean cruise ship which Fincantieri is building for the shipowner Viking, was floated out today at the shipyard in Ancona. Interior fittings will now begin, leading the vessel to its delivery, scheduled in 2021.



The unit will be placed in the small cruise ship segment. As its sister ships, she will have a gross tonnage of about 47,800 tons, 465 cabins with accommodation for 930 passengers.



The Viking units are all built according to the latest navigation regulations and equipped with the most modern safety systems, including the “Safe return to port”. They also feature energy-efficient engines, optimized hydrodynamics and hull thereby reducing consumption, as well as systems which minimize pollution produced by exhaust gases, meeting the strictest environmental regulations.



Fincantieri started its partnership with Viking in 2012, trusting the shipowner who was entering the ocean cruise market as a start-up. Today, the cooperation which first began with an order for two ships, has reached a total of 20 units, including the order awarded to Vard for two expedition cruise ships and the options. This is an all-time record, the largest number of units built by a shipbuilder for one sole shipowner.



The first of the series, “Viking Star”, has been built at the shipyard in Marghera and delivered in 2015. The other units, “Viking Sea”, “Viking Sky”, “Viking Sun”, and “Viking Orion”, handed over in 2016, 2017 and 2018, were all built at the Ancona yard, as well as “Viking Jupiter”, which joined the shipowner’s fleet in February 2019. Other 10 units, options included, will take to the sea from the Group’s Italian yards between 2021 and 2027.