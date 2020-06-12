-
2020 June 12 12:05
Ocean Yield ASA announces completion of vessel sale
With reference to the press release dated 25th December 2019, where Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. declared the five-year purchase option on the chemical tanker “Navig8 Aquamarine”, the transaction was successfully completed, the company said in its release.
Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. has also exercised the five-year option for the vessel “Navig8 Amessi” and that vessel is expected to be delivered towards the end of July.
Ocean Yield ASA is a ship owning company with investments in vessels on long-term charters. The company has a significant contract backlog that offers visibility with respect to future earnings and dividend capacity.
