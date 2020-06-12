  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 12 12:05

    Ocean Yield ASA announces completion of vessel sale

    With reference to the press release dated 25th December 2019, where Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. declared the five-year purchase option on the chemical tanker “Navig8 Aquamarine”, the transaction was successfully completed, the company said in its release.

    Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. has also exercised the five-year option for the vessel “Navig8 Amessi” and that vessel is expected to be delivered towards the end of July.

    Ocean Yield ASA is a ship owning company with investments in vessels on long-term charters. The company has a significant contract backlog that offers visibility with respect to future earnings and dividend capacity.

Другие новости по темам: Ocean Yield ASA, Navig8 Chemical Tankers  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 June 12

15:48 Port of Antwerp issues RFPs for sustainable innovation in agriculture
14:08 Valenciaport joins the international declaration in support of maritime trade to combat the Covid-19 pandemic
13:26 Port of Oakland loaded box volume declines in May as expected
12:05 Ocean Yield ASA announces completion of vessel sale
11:14 ESL Shipping first in Finland to use 100% renewable liquefied biogas in maritime transport
09:42 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 12
09:05 KNUD E. HANSEN announces its latest design, Phoenix World Village
08:07 YSA Design partners with Scenso to deliver cleaner air on cruise ships

2020 June 11

19:00 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
18:23 Bunker prices are stable at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
18:02 Port of Gdynia Authority undertakes development towards smart port
17:59 Stena Bulk presents a prototype of the next-generation product and chemical tanker
17:41 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
17:19 Webinar “From Volga to Yenisey: will river cruise shipping survive?” begins at noon on 17 June 2020
16:26 RF Transport Ministry elaborates on validity period of seafarers’ documents
16:05 Maersk fleet to improve ocean and climate science
15:03 DNV GL’s new guidance works to support shipowner decisions
14:50 Okskaya Shipyard launches third dry cargo ship of Project RSD59 built for Petrotrans
14:33 New Silk Road increases the frequency of departures
14:32 President Trump orders polar icebreaker fleet ready by 2029
14:17 Sevastopol plans procurement of five passenger boats
14:02 Wilhelmsen signs MOU with Singapore-based drone delivery provider F-drones
13:49 MABUX releases weekly review of global bunker market
13:20 First train arrival at Stockholm Norvik Port
12:25 Kola Flotilla of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet held tactical exercises in the Arctic
11:58 Damen supports 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference as its Sponsor
11:32 Russian shipping companies look into operation on rivers and lakes of Europe
11:01 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
10:56 APM Terminals and NRC restore rail service at Apapa Port
10:31 Heléne Mellquist appointed President of Volvo Penta
09:57 Oil prices continue going down
09:23 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 11
09:12 Baltic Dry Index is on June 10

2020 June 10

18:04 IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim welcomes the latest initiatives to address the serious issue of piracy and armed robbery in the Gulf of Guinea
17:45 RF Navy’s Vice Admiral Kulakov ASW ship practiced ASW tasks in the Barents Sea
17:26 Throughput of Taganrog port in 5M’2020 climbed by 2%
17:04 The Port of Marseille Fos handles the biggest ITER reactor component
16:38 Channel draft at Berdiansk sea port resumed to 7.90 meters
16:13 2 MOL-operated vessels selected as 2019 'Best Quality Ship Awards'
15:47 FSUE Rosmorport grants lease payment delay
15:13 Scandlines resumes full operation on its routes between Germany and Denmark
14:45 Port of Liepaja throughput in 5M’2020 fell by 13.5 % Y-o-Y
14:11 Port of Valencia slows down in May with a 6.64% drop
13:29 Oleg Philippov appointed as Harbour Master of Shakhtersk port
13:10 BMW Group joins UECC and GoodShipping in further biofuel trials, continuing decarbonisation of sea transport for car carriers
12:52 Early eastbound Northern Sea Route transit delivers LNG to China over a third faster
12:31 Chinese Nanjing Jinling shipyard starts construction of ro-ro vessel for Finnlines
12:04 Fincantieri shareholders’ meeting approves 2019 financial statements
11:31 London, UK to host Digitalised Smart Ports Conference on 4-5 November 2020
11:03 Aker Solutions welcomes industry measures
10:27 Vympel Shipyard launches third high-speed passenger-carrying hydrofoil of Kometa 120М design
10:14 CroisiEurope applying Bureau Veritas infection prevention measures across a fleet of 32 vessels
10:03 Oil prices rise within $2
09:44 Baltic Dry Index is on June 9
09:29 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 10
09:22 Bunker prices continue rising at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:11 GTT entrusted by DSME with the design of a FSRU for MOL

2020 June 9

18:36 The DeltaPORT Donatiefonds awarded a third series of ‘Covid donations’
18:20 Throughput of Russian seaports in 5M’2020 grew by 3.2% Y-o-Y
18:06 Sleipner field centre to be partly electrified