  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 12 09:05

    KNUD E. HANSEN announces its latest design, Phoenix World Village

    KNUD E. HANSEN has announced its latest design, Phoenix World Village, the smaller sister-vessel to the iconic Phoenix World City, the company said in its release. The design has brought together leading experts to manage disease prevention/control, state-of-the-art facilities and protocols, in conjunction with high-efficiency HVAC systems and related airborne and surface disinfection technology for a ship that is safe, clean and efficient. The 150 meter Expedition Cruise Vessel can accommodate up to 400 passengers and has a range of approximately 6,500 nautical miles.

    The design is aimed at the adventure-cruise market and will appeal to passengers who prefer a more intimate cruise experience while visiting destinations that are inaccessible by other ships. The design also appeals to the growing eco-tourism segment that aims to travel the world while minimizing their carbon footprint and local pollution in protected areas. The combination of low-sulphur diesel and a large battery bank sees to this.

    Cruise ship enthusiasts have fond memories of the 5,200 passenger, Phoenix World City, an extravagant and groundbreaking design from the 1980’s with multiple accommodation blocks resembling a cityscape. The design was well ahead of its time and, although it never came to fruition, it set a new standard for cruise ship design that has remained intact for the last 35 years.

    Phoenix World Village features an unconventional layout with separate forward and aft accommodation blocks on either side of an open deck featuring public spaces, a number of small restaurants with outdoor seating, as well as a pool and jogging area. Additional public spaces include multiple restaurants, lounges, bars, a café, library, card room, games room, spa and fitness area, sun deck, as well as a one-of-a-kind observation lounge overlooking the engine room. The vessel also features a large tender garage for stowing zodiacs and other expedition equipment that can be easily launched from the aft tender station.

    The majority of passenger cabins have private balconies with expansive ocean views. The passenger cabins feature the KNUD E. HANSEN ‘Flex Cabin System’, which allows for cabin walls to be easily reconfigured between sailings to convert a single, luxury suite into two separate cabins. This allows the operator to maximize revenue based on specific demand.

    The vessel features a diesel-electric propulsion system, which includes four medium-speed diesel generators. The flexible propulsion and maneuverability arrangement are achieved through two azimuth pod units and two bow thrusters. For reducing roll motions, a pair of retractable fin stabilizers are fitted.

    VIKAND is the cruise industry’s Healthcare and Medical Operations leader and provides the medical facilities design, installation, staffing and maintenance requirements, along with the leading protocols for prevention and management of illnesses and medical emergencies. VIKAND’s Hygensea solution for disinfecting air and surfaces will be installed throughout the vessel by means of a simple addition to the HVAC system. The technology uses uniquely safe and effective hydroxyl technology, replicating outdoor air in an indoor environment. In addition to greatly improved air quality, significant fuel savings will also be achieved through reduced thermal loads.

    HVACON MARINE SYSTEMS is providing energy savings through enhanced HVAC engineering and electrical power distribution. Their self-adaptive system provides the greatest savings on both ventilation and chilled water distribution to automatically improve performance. The enhanced functionality provides valuable information, and remote service and support. The new HVACON FORCE System is a 100% natural product, which reduces electrical resistance, thereby saving energy. Furthermore, the system reduces harmonic disturbance and electrical heat up to 30%.

    HALTON is the global HVAC technology leader in indoor air solutions for demanding environments on cruise vessels. Halton develops and provides safe solutions for cabins and public spaces using HEPA technology, isolation solutions, galley hoods and central vacuum cleaning to ensure clean air throughout the vessel. Halton was founded in Finland in 1969 and operates today in over 36 countries around the world.

    Phoenix World Village is designed to be fully SOLAS compliant. KNUD E. HANSEN aims to achieve the highest level of survivability with strict adherence to Safe Return to Port (SRtP) requirements through the inclusion of redundant, segregated power and propulsion systems as well as passenger safe havens and an auxiliary wheelhouse.

    This design has been developed in-house, by the experienced staff of naval architects, marine engineers and designers at KNUD E. HANSEN who place the utmost importance on safety, efficiency and design ingenuity and have been doing so for over 80 years.
     
    Main Dimensions:
    Length (OA 150,8 m
    Length (PP) 144,3 m
    Breadth (WL) 24,0 m
    Breadth (Max) 30,0 m
    Depth (moulded to Deck 3) 7,5 m
    Scantling Draught 5,8 m
    Design Draught 5,5 m
    Deadweight ~1500 t
    Service Speed 16,0 kts
    Passenger Capacity 400
    Crew and Officers 147
    Expedition Crew 8

Другие новости по темам: KNUD E. HANSEN  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 June 12

15:48 Port of Antwerp issues RFPs for sustainable innovation in agriculture
14:08 Valenciaport joins the international declaration in support of maritime trade to combat the Covid-19 pandemic
13:26 Port of Oakland loaded box volume declines in May as expected
12:05 Ocean Yield ASA announces completion of vessel sale
11:14 ESL Shipping first in Finland to use 100% renewable liquefied biogas in maritime transport
09:42 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 12
09:05 KNUD E. HANSEN announces its latest design, Phoenix World Village
08:07 YSA Design partners with Scenso to deliver cleaner air on cruise ships

2020 June 11

19:00 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
18:23 Bunker prices are stable at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
18:02 Port of Gdynia Authority undertakes development towards smart port
17:59 Stena Bulk presents a prototype of the next-generation product and chemical tanker
17:41 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
17:19 Webinar “From Volga to Yenisey: will river cruise shipping survive?” begins at noon on 17 June 2020
16:26 RF Transport Ministry elaborates on validity period of seafarers’ documents
16:05 Maersk fleet to improve ocean and climate science
15:03 DNV GL’s new guidance works to support shipowner decisions
14:50 Okskaya Shipyard launches third dry cargo ship of Project RSD59 built for Petrotrans
14:33 New Silk Road increases the frequency of departures
14:32 President Trump orders polar icebreaker fleet ready by 2029
14:17 Sevastopol plans procurement of five passenger boats
14:02 Wilhelmsen signs MOU with Singapore-based drone delivery provider F-drones
13:49 MABUX releases weekly review of global bunker market
13:20 First train arrival at Stockholm Norvik Port
12:25 Kola Flotilla of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet held tactical exercises in the Arctic
11:58 Damen supports 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference as its Sponsor
11:32 Russian shipping companies look into operation on rivers and lakes of Europe
11:01 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
10:56 APM Terminals and NRC restore rail service at Apapa Port
10:31 Heléne Mellquist appointed President of Volvo Penta
09:57 Oil prices continue going down
09:23 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 11
09:12 Baltic Dry Index is on June 10

2020 June 10

18:04 IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim welcomes the latest initiatives to address the serious issue of piracy and armed robbery in the Gulf of Guinea
17:45 RF Navy’s Vice Admiral Kulakov ASW ship practiced ASW tasks in the Barents Sea
17:26 Throughput of Taganrog port in 5M’2020 climbed by 2%
17:04 The Port of Marseille Fos handles the biggest ITER reactor component
16:38 Channel draft at Berdiansk sea port resumed to 7.90 meters
16:13 2 MOL-operated vessels selected as 2019 'Best Quality Ship Awards'
15:47 FSUE Rosmorport grants lease payment delay
15:13 Scandlines resumes full operation on its routes between Germany and Denmark
14:45 Port of Liepaja throughput in 5M’2020 fell by 13.5 % Y-o-Y
14:11 Port of Valencia slows down in May with a 6.64% drop
13:29 Oleg Philippov appointed as Harbour Master of Shakhtersk port
13:10 BMW Group joins UECC and GoodShipping in further biofuel trials, continuing decarbonisation of sea transport for car carriers
12:52 Early eastbound Northern Sea Route transit delivers LNG to China over a third faster
12:31 Chinese Nanjing Jinling shipyard starts construction of ro-ro vessel for Finnlines
12:04 Fincantieri shareholders’ meeting approves 2019 financial statements
11:31 London, UK to host Digitalised Smart Ports Conference on 4-5 November 2020
11:03 Aker Solutions welcomes industry measures
10:27 Vympel Shipyard launches third high-speed passenger-carrying hydrofoil of Kometa 120М design
10:14 CroisiEurope applying Bureau Veritas infection prevention measures across a fleet of 32 vessels
10:03 Oil prices rise within $2
09:44 Baltic Dry Index is on June 9
09:29 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 10
09:22 Bunker prices continue rising at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:11 GTT entrusted by DSME with the design of a FSRU for MOL

2020 June 9

18:36 The DeltaPORT Donatiefonds awarded a third series of ‘Covid donations’
18:20 Throughput of Russian seaports in 5M’2020 grew by 3.2% Y-o-Y
18:06 Sleipner field centre to be partly electrified