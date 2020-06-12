2020 June 12 09:05

KNUD E. HANSEN announces its latest design, Phoenix World Village

KNUD E. HANSEN has announced its latest design, Phoenix World Village, the smaller sister-vessel to the iconic Phoenix World City, the company said in its release. The design has brought together leading experts to manage disease prevention/control, state-of-the-art facilities and protocols, in conjunction with high-efficiency HVAC systems and related airborne and surface disinfection technology for a ship that is safe, clean and efficient. The 150 meter Expedition Cruise Vessel can accommodate up to 400 passengers and has a range of approximately 6,500 nautical miles.

The design is aimed at the adventure-cruise market and will appeal to passengers who prefer a more intimate cruise experience while visiting destinations that are inaccessible by other ships. The design also appeals to the growing eco-tourism segment that aims to travel the world while minimizing their carbon footprint and local pollution in protected areas. The combination of low-sulphur diesel and a large battery bank sees to this.

Cruise ship enthusiasts have fond memories of the 5,200 passenger, Phoenix World City, an extravagant and groundbreaking design from the 1980’s with multiple accommodation blocks resembling a cityscape. The design was well ahead of its time and, although it never came to fruition, it set a new standard for cruise ship design that has remained intact for the last 35 years.

Phoenix World Village features an unconventional layout with separate forward and aft accommodation blocks on either side of an open deck featuring public spaces, a number of small restaurants with outdoor seating, as well as a pool and jogging area. Additional public spaces include multiple restaurants, lounges, bars, a café, library, card room, games room, spa and fitness area, sun deck, as well as a one-of-a-kind observation lounge overlooking the engine room. The vessel also features a large tender garage for stowing zodiacs and other expedition equipment that can be easily launched from the aft tender station.

The majority of passenger cabins have private balconies with expansive ocean views. The passenger cabins feature the KNUD E. HANSEN ‘Flex Cabin System’, which allows for cabin walls to be easily reconfigured between sailings to convert a single, luxury suite into two separate cabins. This allows the operator to maximize revenue based on specific demand.

The vessel features a diesel-electric propulsion system, which includes four medium-speed diesel generators. The flexible propulsion and maneuverability arrangement are achieved through two azimuth pod units and two bow thrusters. For reducing roll motions, a pair of retractable fin stabilizers are fitted.

VIKAND is the cruise industry’s Healthcare and Medical Operations leader and provides the medical facilities design, installation, staffing and maintenance requirements, along with the leading protocols for prevention and management of illnesses and medical emergencies. VIKAND’s Hygensea solution for disinfecting air and surfaces will be installed throughout the vessel by means of a simple addition to the HVAC system. The technology uses uniquely safe and effective hydroxyl technology, replicating outdoor air in an indoor environment. In addition to greatly improved air quality, significant fuel savings will also be achieved through reduced thermal loads.

HVACON MARINE SYSTEMS is providing energy savings through enhanced HVAC engineering and electrical power distribution. Their self-adaptive system provides the greatest savings on both ventilation and chilled water distribution to automatically improve performance. The enhanced functionality provides valuable information, and remote service and support. The new HVACON FORCE System is a 100% natural product, which reduces electrical resistance, thereby saving energy. Furthermore, the system reduces harmonic disturbance and electrical heat up to 30%.

HALTON is the global HVAC technology leader in indoor air solutions for demanding environments on cruise vessels. Halton develops and provides safe solutions for cabins and public spaces using HEPA technology, isolation solutions, galley hoods and central vacuum cleaning to ensure clean air throughout the vessel. Halton was founded in Finland in 1969 and operates today in over 36 countries around the world.

Phoenix World Village is designed to be fully SOLAS compliant. KNUD E. HANSEN aims to achieve the highest level of survivability with strict adherence to Safe Return to Port (SRtP) requirements through the inclusion of redundant, segregated power and propulsion systems as well as passenger safe havens and an auxiliary wheelhouse.

This design has been developed in-house, by the experienced staff of naval architects, marine engineers and designers at KNUD E. HANSEN who place the utmost importance on safety, efficiency and design ingenuity and have been doing so for over 80 years.



Main Dimensions:

Length (OA 150,8 m

Length (PP) 144,3 m

Breadth (WL) 24,0 m

Breadth (Max) 30,0 m

Depth (moulded to Deck 3) 7,5 m

Scantling Draught 5,8 m

Design Draught 5,5 m

Deadweight ~1500 t

Service Speed 16,0 kts

Passenger Capacity 400

Crew and Officers 147

Expedition Crew 8