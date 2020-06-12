2020 June 12 14:08

Valenciaport joins the international declaration in support of maritime trade to combat the Covid-19 pandemic

The Port Authority of Valencia has adhered to the International Declaration promoted by the Port Authorities Roundtable (PAR) to highlight the role of the port and maritime sector in maintaining commercial activity and the global supply of goods during the health emergency resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, the company said in its release.

The Port Authorities Roundtable is made up of the main port authorities in Asia, the Middle East, America and Europe, including the Port Authority of Valencia. This declaration has the support of 57 ports around the world and different international organizations. In the text, the signatory entities commit themselves to work together to:

Encourage merchant ships to continue docking at port terminals to carry out loading operations and ensure the global supply chain.

Facilitate closer coordination and communication channel between Port Authorities to share experiences and exchange information in the fight against Covid-19 while maintaining unhindered maritime trade.

Adopt best practices to combat Covid-19 according to each country’s circumstances, including precautionary measures for the shipping community, assistance for shore staff and ship’s crew, safe handling of cargoes and measures taken to deal with cases of Covid-19.

Finally, members of the RAP are grateful through this statement for our deepest appreciation to the entire port community that is working tirelessly during the pandemic to facilitate the continuation of international trade in these difficult times.

The manifesto signed by the port authorities is in line with the statement made by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) on the importance of minimizing disruption to maritime trade and shipping activities so that vital goods, especially essential medical supplies, can continue to flow seamlessly across different regions in the world.