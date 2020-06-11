2020 June 11 16:26

RF Transport Ministry elaborates on validity period of seafarers’ documents

Marine Administration of the Russian Federation supplements measures approved earlier



Validity of credentials and medical certificates has been extended for crewmembers of sea-going ships amid the challenging epidemiological situation in different regions worldwide and with the purpose to ensure uninterrupted operation of ships flying under the flag of the Russian Federation, says the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation.

Marine Administration of the Russian Federation supplements measures approved earlier having emphasized that these measures are applicable only in force majeure circumstances caused by the expansion of the coronavirus infection if credentials of crewmembers expired or will expire by 20 September 2020 inclusive.



The validity of credentials including those required under the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, 1978, is extended for a period of 3 months.

No extension marks or new documents are required.



“Marine Administration of the Russian Federation reserves the right to change or cancel the above mentioned measures any time, depending on the situation with the COVID-19 expansion”, says the statement.



According to the earlier statement, validity of documents was extended for crewmembers of sea-going ships if the document expire by 20 June 2020 inclusive.

Related link:



RF Ministry of Transport postpones expiration date of vessel documents for half a year >>>>



