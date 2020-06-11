-
Sevastopol plans procurement of five passenger boats
The Bay of Sevastopol divides the city into the Southern and Northern parts
Sevastopol authorities plan procurement of five boas for passenger transportation on four lines, Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) says on its official Instagram page.
Passenger transportation in Sevastopol was kept up but the requirement on limited number of passengers (no more than 60 passengers) had been in force from April 2020 due to the coronavirus infection. The frequency of voyages was reduced to several departures in the morning and in the evening.
Al restrictions have been lifted by today with small-size ships allowed for commercial operation from June.
The Bay of Sevastopol is the largest in the region (7.5 kilometers long). It divides the city into the Southern and Northern parts. Regular passenger voyages provide the fastest link between the two parts of the city.
