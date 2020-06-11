2020 June 11 13:49

MABUX releases weekly review of global bunker market

The Weekly Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

Last week bunker prices continued to rise slightly. MABUX Global Bunker Index for 380 HSFO rose from $274/MT on June 04 up to $287/MT today, Jun.11 (plus $13), VLSFO – from $314/MT to $335/MT (plus $21), MGO LS – from $387/MT to $409/MT (plus $22).



Bunker indexes followed the general trend of the global oil market which was also in a rise as OPEC+ agreed to a one-month extension of its oil production cuts (9.6 million barrels per day) and adopted a stricter approach to ensuring members compliance.



The average VLSFO-HSFO global spread (so called Scrubber Spread (SS)) was steady the last 7 days and stands at 42.47 USD (+1.42 USD for index a week ago). In Rotterdam weekly SS index is 42.33 USD (-0.17 USD). The highest SS index was registered in Singapore this week: 87.17 USD (+17.84 USD), while in Fujairah it fell to 76.50 from 102.17 USD a week ago (-25.67) USD. The 380 HSFO-VLSFO spreads are still rather narrow. As a result, scrubber prospects have received a setback and installations are getting delayed globally.